Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,569.95
Prev. Close₹1,559.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹177.47
Day's High₹1,580.45
Day's Low₹1,507
52 Week's High₹2,127.4
52 Week's Low₹1,412.55
Book Value₹197.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,258.91
P/E19.59
EPS79.49
Divi. Yield4.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
14.93
14.93
14.93
14.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
248.27
236.72
241.41
214.57
Net Worth
263.2
251.65
256.34
229.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Revenue
251.01
354.97
378.47
345.04
yoy growth (%)
-29.28
-6.2
9.69
3.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-114.64
-126.16
-131.91
-128.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Profit before tax
58.75
118.9
156.01
140.81
Depreciation
-33.84
-32.11
-16.68
-14.33
Tax paid
-13.55
-30.26
-52.16
-46.1
Working capital
-12.32
26.77
29.05
-0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.28
-6.2
9.69
3.8
Op profit growth
-44.4
-9.65
11.47
1.45
EBIT growth
-49.17
-20.26
10.78
-3.02
Net profit growth
-49.01
-14.64
9.64
-0.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
Gross Sales
510.79
469.04
368.1
289.92
392.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
510.79
469.04
368.1
289.92
392.91
Other Operating Income
0.34
0.32
0.3
0.44
19.12
Other Income
9.61
20.8
7.85
10.67
5.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ninad Umranikar
Non Executive Director
Jose Maria Hurtado
Chairman & Independent Directo
James Davidson
Independent Director
Saurav Adhikari
Managing Director
GURUDAS VASUDEV SHENOY
Independent Director
Ravi Menon
Independent Director
Meena Jagtiani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Accelya Solutions India Ltd
Summary
Accelya Solutions India Limited was erstwhile established as Kale Consultants Limited on September 25, 1986. The Company changed the name from Kale Consultants Limited to Accelya Kale Solutions Limited on July 23, 2012 and thereafter changed to Accelya Solutions India Limited on February 28, 2019. Promoted by technocrat entrepreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Company is a software solutions provider to the global Airline and Travel industry.Accelya delivers world-class software products, managed processes, technology, and hosting services. Accelyas industry solutions are driven by active partnerships with industry bodies and customers, and significant domain knowledge. Its customised approach in deploying these solutions supports clients with the best fit solutions to match their requirements. In order to finance cost of strengthening the infrastructure of the company and to finance investment in the overseas subsidiaries and operation of the company, it came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each, for cash at a premium of Rs 120 per equity shares thereby aggregating Rs 38.25 crs in Sep.99.During the year 1999-2000, the company has setup subsidiaries in USA and Australia to penetrate the local markets.During the year 2000-2001, the Company opened a branch office in London and started a Joint Venture Company in Malaysia named Antah Kale Sdn. Bhd. These entities functional as marketing arms of the Company and contribute towards the growth
Read More
The Accelya Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1513 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is ₹2258.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is 19.59 and 8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accelya Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is ₹1412.55 and ₹2127.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Accelya Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.99%, 3 Years at 12.50%, 1 Year at 8.81%, 6 Month at -10.41%, 3 Month at -16.65% and 1 Month at -3.09%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.