Accelya Solutions India Ltd Share Price

1,513
(-2.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:58 PM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open1,569.95
  • Day's High1,580.45
  • 52 Wk High2,127.4
  • Prev. Close1,559.3
  • Day's Low1,507
  • 52 Wk Low 1,412.55
  • Turnover (lac)177.47
  • P/E19.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value197.58
  • EPS79.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,258.91
  • Div. Yield4.17
Accelya Solutions India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,569.95

Prev. Close

1,559.3

Turnover(Lac.)

177.47

Day's High

1,580.45

Day's Low

1,507

52 Week's High

2,127.4

52 Week's Low

1,412.55

Book Value

197.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,258.91

P/E

19.59

EPS

79.49

Divi. Yield

4.17

Accelya Solutions India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 40

Record Date: 04 Oct, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Accelya Solutions India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Accelya Solutions India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.65%

Foreign: 74.65%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.88%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 24.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Accelya Solutions India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021

Equity Capital

14.93

14.93

14.93

14.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

248.27

236.72

241.41

214.57

Net Worth

263.2

251.65

256.34

229.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Revenue

251.01

354.97

378.47

345.04

yoy growth (%)

-29.28

-6.2

9.69

3.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-114.64

-126.16

-131.91

-128.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Profit before tax

58.75

118.9

156.01

140.81

Depreciation

-33.84

-32.11

-16.68

-14.33

Tax paid

-13.55

-30.26

-52.16

-46.1

Working capital

-12.32

26.77

29.05

-0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.28

-6.2

9.69

3.8

Op profit growth

-44.4

-9.65

11.47

1.45

EBIT growth

-49.17

-20.26

10.78

-3.02

Net profit growth

-49.01

-14.64

9.64

-0.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024Jun-2023Jun-2022Jun-2021Jun-2020

Gross Sales

510.79

469.04

368.1

289.92

392.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

510.79

469.04

368.1

289.92

392.91

Other Operating Income

0.34

0.32

0.3

0.44

19.12

Other Income

9.61

20.8

7.85

10.67

5.03

Accelya Solutions India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Accelya Solutions India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ninad Umranikar

Non Executive Director

Jose Maria Hurtado

Chairman & Independent Directo

James Davidson

Independent Director

Saurav Adhikari

Managing Director

GURUDAS VASUDEV SHENOY

Independent Director

Ravi Menon

Independent Director

Meena Jagtiani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accelya Solutions India Ltd

Summary

Accelya Solutions India Limited was erstwhile established as Kale Consultants Limited on September 25, 1986. The Company changed the name from Kale Consultants Limited to Accelya Kale Solutions Limited on July 23, 2012 and thereafter changed to Accelya Solutions India Limited on February 28, 2019. Promoted by technocrat entrepreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Company is a software solutions provider to the global Airline and Travel industry.Accelya delivers world-class software products, managed processes, technology, and hosting services. Accelyas industry solutions are driven by active partnerships with industry bodies and customers, and significant domain knowledge. Its customised approach in deploying these solutions supports clients with the best fit solutions to match their requirements. In order to finance cost of strengthening the infrastructure of the company and to finance investment in the overseas subsidiaries and operation of the company, it came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each, for cash at a premium of Rs 120 per equity shares thereby aggregating Rs 38.25 crs in Sep.99.During the year 1999-2000, the company has setup subsidiaries in USA and Australia to penetrate the local markets.During the year 2000-2001, the Company opened a branch office in London and started a Joint Venture Company in Malaysia named Antah Kale Sdn. Bhd. These entities functional as marketing arms of the Company and contribute towards the growth
Company FAQs

What is the Accelya Solutions India Ltd share price today?

The Accelya Solutions India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1513 today.

What is the Market Cap of Accelya Solutions India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is ₹2258.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is 19.59 and 8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Accelya Solutions India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accelya Solutions India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is ₹1412.55 and ₹2127.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Accelya Solutions India Ltd?

Accelya Solutions India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.99%, 3 Years at 12.50%, 1 Year at 8.81%, 6 Month at -10.41%, 3 Month at -16.65% and 1 Month at -3.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Accelya Solutions India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Accelya Solutions India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.66 %
Institutions - 0.88 %
Public - 24.46 %

