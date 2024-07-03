Summary

Accelya Solutions India Limited was erstwhile established as Kale Consultants Limited on September 25, 1986. The Company changed the name from Kale Consultants Limited to Accelya Kale Solutions Limited on July 23, 2012 and thereafter changed to Accelya Solutions India Limited on February 28, 2019. Promoted by technocrat entrepreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Company is a software solutions provider to the global Airline and Travel industry.Accelya delivers world-class software products, managed processes, technology, and hosting services. Accelyas industry solutions are driven by active partnerships with industry bodies and customers, and significant domain knowledge. Its customised approach in deploying these solutions supports clients with the best fit solutions to match their requirements. In order to finance cost of strengthening the infrastructure of the company and to finance investment in the overseas subsidiaries and operation of the company, it came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each, for cash at a premium of Rs 120 per equity shares thereby aggregating Rs 38.25 crs in Sep.99.During the year 1999-2000, the company has setup subsidiaries in USA and Australia to penetrate the local markets.During the year 2000-2001, the Company opened a branch office in London and started a Joint Venture Company in Malaysia named Antah Kale Sdn. Bhd. These entities functional as marketing arms of the Company and contribute towards the growth

Read More