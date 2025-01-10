Accelya Solutions India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2023
|Jun-2022
|Jun-2021
Equity Capital
14.93
14.93
14.93
14.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
248.27
236.72
241.41
214.57
Net Worth
263.2
251.65
256.34
229.5
Minority Interest
Debt
33.45
14.64
24.96
38.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.25
0.49
0.07
0.13
Total Liabilities
296.9
266.78
281.37
268.48
Fixed Assets
69.17
57.71
72.77
100.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.86
103.04
95.64
70.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.3
10.6
8.92
7.97
Networking Capital
79.88
79.84
65.11
60.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
86.3
86.32
76.97
51.14
Debtor Days
74.36
Other Current Assets
71.94
61.81
42.65
60.88
Sundry Creditors
-26.61
-19.7
-13.35
-17.27
Creditor Days
25.11
Other Current Liabilities
-51.75
-48.59
-41.16
-34.03
Cash
65.7
15.58
38.92
28.97
Total Assets
296.91
266.77
281.36
268.49
