Accelya Solutions India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Profit before tax
58.75
118.9
156.01
140.81
Depreciation
-33.84
-32.11
-16.68
-14.33
Tax paid
-13.55
-30.26
-52.16
-46.1
Working capital
-12.32
26.77
29.05
-0.76
Other operating items
Operating
-0.97
83.29
116.21
79.62
Capital expenditure
5.7
78.39
12.1
12.71
Free cash flow
4.73
161.68
128.31
92.33
Equity raised
390.39
307.91
230.63
291.06
Investing
12.65
-2.19
-20.38
-5.28
Financing
87.88
49.03
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
68.66
Net in cash
495.66
516.43
338.56
446.78
