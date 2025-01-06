iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accelya Solutions India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,515.65
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Accelya Solutions India Ltd

Accelya Solution FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Profit before tax

58.75

118.9

156.01

140.81

Depreciation

-33.84

-32.11

-16.68

-14.33

Tax paid

-13.55

-30.26

-52.16

-46.1

Working capital

-12.32

26.77

29.05

-0.76

Other operating items

Operating

-0.97

83.29

116.21

79.62

Capital expenditure

5.7

78.39

12.1

12.71

Free cash flow

4.73

161.68

128.31

92.33

Equity raised

390.39

307.91

230.63

291.06

Investing

12.65

-2.19

-20.38

-5.28

Financing

87.88

49.03

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

68.66

Net in cash

495.66

516.43

338.56

446.78

Accelya Solution : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Accelya Solutions India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.