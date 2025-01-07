iifl-logo-icon 1
Accelya Solutions India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2021Jun-2020Jun-2019Jun-2018

Revenue

251.01

354.97

378.47

345.04

yoy growth (%)

-29.28

-6.2

9.69

3.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-114.64

-126.16

-131.91

-128.74

As % of sales

45.67

35.54

34.85

37.31

Other costs

-58.05

-87.97

-90.66

-76.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.12

24.78

23.95

22.15

Operating profit

78.3

140.83

155.89

139.85

OPM

31.19

39.67

41.18

40.53

Depreciation

-33.84

-32.11

-16.68

-14.33

Interest expense

-4.46

-5.48

0

0

Other income

18.76

15.66

16.79

15.29

Profit before tax

58.75

118.9

156.01

140.81

Taxes

-13.55

-30.26

-52.16

-46.1

Tax rate

-23.07

-25.45

-33.43

-32.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.19

88.63

103.84

94.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

45.19

88.63

103.84

94.71

yoy growth (%)

-49.01

-14.64

9.64

-0.03

NPM

18

24.97

27.43

27.45

