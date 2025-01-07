Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2021
|Jun-2020
|Jun-2019
|Jun-2018
Revenue
251.01
354.97
378.47
345.04
yoy growth (%)
-29.28
-6.2
9.69
3.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-114.64
-126.16
-131.91
-128.74
As % of sales
45.67
35.54
34.85
37.31
Other costs
-58.05
-87.97
-90.66
-76.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.12
24.78
23.95
22.15
Operating profit
78.3
140.83
155.89
139.85
OPM
31.19
39.67
41.18
40.53
Depreciation
-33.84
-32.11
-16.68
-14.33
Interest expense
-4.46
-5.48
0
0
Other income
18.76
15.66
16.79
15.29
Profit before tax
58.75
118.9
156.01
140.81
Taxes
-13.55
-30.26
-52.16
-46.1
Tax rate
-23.07
-25.45
-33.43
-32.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.19
88.63
103.84
94.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
45.19
88.63
103.84
94.71
yoy growth (%)
-49.01
-14.64
9.64
-0.03
NPM
18
24.97
27.43
27.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.