Accelya Solutions India Ltd Dividend

1,515
(5.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Accelya Solution CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 Jul 20244 Oct 20244 Oct 202440400Final
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 40 per share for the year ended 30 June 2024. The final dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid on 29 October 2024. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend is 4 October 2024. Read less..
Dividend18 Jan 202429 Jan 202429 Jan 202425250Interim
Please see attached interim dividend declared on 18 January, 2024 board meeting related updates in the attached covering letter. Kindly take the same on record. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 25 per share.

