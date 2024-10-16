Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Accelya Solutions India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 to consider inter alia the Unaudited (standalone & consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above on record. Please see attached update on the administrative letter received from SEBI on 8 October, 2024 which was placed before Board of Directors in the meeting held on 16 October, 2024 . Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Accelya Solutions India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please see attached board meeting notice. Kindly take the same on record. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26 July 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 40 per share for the year ended 30 June 2024. The final dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid on 29 October 2024. The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend is 4 October 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Accelya Solutions India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 18 April 2024 to consider inter alia the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2024. Kindly take the above on record. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with regulation 30 and schedule III to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we enclose herewith 1. Consolidated Financial Results and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2024 which have been approved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. 18 April, 2024 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Consolidated financial results and standalone financial results for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024 3. Press Release (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024

Accelya Solutions India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 18th January 2024 to consider inter alia: i)Unaudited (standalone & consolidated) financial results for the quarter and six months ended 31st December 2023; and ii)Declaration of interim dividend if any. The record date for payment of interim dividend if declared at the Board meeting will be Monday 29th January 2024. Kindly take the above on record. Please see attached interim dividend declared on 18 January, 2024 board meeting related updates in the attached covering letter. Kindly take the same on record. Please see attached financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 31 December, 2023 with Press Release . Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024