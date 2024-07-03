Accelya Solutions India Ltd Summary

Accelya Solutions India Limited was erstwhile established as Kale Consultants Limited on September 25, 1986. The Company changed the name from Kale Consultants Limited to Accelya Kale Solutions Limited on July 23, 2012 and thereafter changed to Accelya Solutions India Limited on February 28, 2019. Promoted by technocrat entrepreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Company is a software solutions provider to the global Airline and Travel industry.Accelya delivers world-class software products, managed processes, technology, and hosting services. Accelyas industry solutions are driven by active partnerships with industry bodies and customers, and significant domain knowledge. Its customised approach in deploying these solutions supports clients with the best fit solutions to match their requirements. In order to finance cost of strengthening the infrastructure of the company and to finance investment in the overseas subsidiaries and operation of the company, it came out with a public issue of 31,87,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each, for cash at a premium of Rs 120 per equity shares thereby aggregating Rs 38.25 crs in Sep.99.During the year 1999-2000, the company has setup subsidiaries in USA and Australia to penetrate the local markets.During the year 2000-2001, the Company opened a branch office in London and started a Joint Venture Company in Malaysia named Antah Kale Sdn. Bhd. These entities functional as marketing arms of the Company and contribute towards the growth of the Company, while rendering software services and front-end systems delivery functions for the organization.During the year 2003-04, the Company sold its Banking Products Division to Onward Technologies Limited (Onward), transferred its Healthcare Software Business, WINCARE to Sobha Renaissance Information Technology Private Limited and the Generic Software Services Business was hived off to an independently managed subsidiary Synetairos Technologies Limited. The Company acquired Cognosys Software Private Limited from Infinity Ventures India Fund and Cognosys thus became a subsidiary of Company. The subsidiary of Cognosys in the United Kingdom viz. Cognosys Software Limited, UK also became a subsidiary of the Company. The Company formed a subsidiary called Synetairos Technologies Limited to carry on the contracting and generic software services business. The Company launched CSP, an enterprise-wide modern technology cargo solution at Asiana, a leading cargo airline during the year 2004-05. Kale eTravel Technologies Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was amalgamated with Holding Company, Kale Consultants Limited (Now known as Accelya Kale Solutions India Ltd.) effective from 1st April, 2005.During the year 2008, the Company acquired Zero Octa, a UK based leading provider of airline revenue assurance, protection and audit services world wide. The Company disinvested its entire shareholding in Antah Kale Sdn. Bhd., its joint venture in Malaysia. Accordingly, Antah Kale Sdn. Bhd., ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company during the year 2008-09.During the year 2009-10, the Company introduced new and innovative management solutions like (Direct Operating Costs) DoC, Payables Audit Service, Flight Profitability Systems and Financial Dashboards, launched the Technology Adoption Index for the Logistics industry (TAIL) and launched an integrated travel technology solution - titled RAINBOW. During the year 2010-11, the company introduced FINESSE MBS Solution, to streamline Miscellaneous Billing processes at airlines. The Company sold its logistics business undertaking to Kale Logistics Solutions Private Limited (KLSPL) on a slump sale basis during the year 2010-11.The Company launched additional solutions and services for the airline industry such as, REVERA INTERLINE Service, FINESSE MBS, EVERESTAIR in FY 2011-12. During the year 2012-13, Kale Consultants Limited was renamed as Accelya Kale Solutions Limited effective from 23rd July, 2012. The Company launched REVERA Airmail revenue accounting solution for airlines to manage their airmail business in 2013. The indirect subsidiaries of the Company, Zero Octa Selective Sourcing India Pvt. Ltd. (ZOSS) and Zero Octa Recruitment and Training (India) Pvt. Ltd. (ZORT) were amalgamated with the Parent Company effective from 01 April, 2013. REVERA, FinesseCost and eSpin were launched during year 2013-14. It launched FinesseFPS and IncentivePro in 2014-15. Zero Octa UK Limited which was the wholly owned subsidiary of Kale Assurance Services Limited (KRAS) was made direct subsidiary of the Holding Company. The Company launched an enhanced version 20 of its accounting solutions in 2017-18. The Company renamed from Accelya Kale Solutions Limited to Accelya Solutions India Limited effective from 20th May, 2019.In 2022-23, Company launched development and training programs including Leadershift workshops for most of its senior employees and further implemented Unconcious Bias Training for managers. In FY 24, Company implemented the Workday software platform, introducing modules like Core HR, Performance Management, Talent Management, Recruitment, and more. This transition to Workday has enhanced the Companys processes and provided a more automated and improved employee experience. Further, it introduced L100 Accelya product and industry certifications, aimed at familiarizing employees and the broader aviation industry. To further support learning and development, it has integrated Workday Learn into the HRIS, allowing employees to access a wealth of educational content in one place. New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) transactions are now being monitored and reported to customers as they closely track their distribution strategy and focus on alternative methods to increase revenues. The focus for the flagship offering of Revenue Accounting in 2004 was to improve overall application stability, ensure compliance with industry regulations, and support airlines as they upgrade to the latest versions of theapplication. The Companys proration engine has been enhanced to handle joint ventures and improve overall automation levels.