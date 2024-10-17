|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Oct 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|AGM 17/10/2024 Please see attached voting results along with scrutinizers report on the business transacted at the 38th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 17 October, 2024 at 10.00 am at Sumant Moolgaokar Auditorium, A Wing, Ground Floor, MCCIA Trade Tower, ICC Complex, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune 411016. Please see attached proceedings of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
