Micropro Software Solutions Ltd Share Price

34.45
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.45
  • Day's High34.45
  • 52 Wk High63.75
  • Prev. Close34.45
  • Day's Low34.45
  • 52 Wk Low 30.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.55
  • P/E15.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.26
  • Div. Yield0
Micropro Software Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

34.45

Prev. Close

34.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.55

Day's High

34.45

Day's Low

34.45

52 Week's High

63.75

52 Week's Low

30.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.26

P/E

15.88

EPS

2.17

Divi. Yield

0

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.60%

Non-Promoter- 53.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.3

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.16

16.22

10.31

7.64

Net Worth

47.46

16.47

10.56

7.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Micropro Software Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Mokashi Yadavrao

Whole-time Director

Meher Shreeram Pophali

Whole-time Director

Manish Suresh Peshkar

Independent Director

Anuja Subhash Bissa

Independent Director

Parag Sham Deshpande

Independent Director

Sandeep Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Girish Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Micropro Software Solutions Ltd

Summary

Micropro Software Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 05, 1996, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Micropro Software Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2023, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is into the field of Software development, consulting along with Technical Services and providing effective IT Solutions cost-effectively IT Solution to clients. The Company designs, develops, standardizes, and customizes, in case of need, software solutions across various industry verticals. The Company facilitates centralized support with a standardized process, along with 24/7 support services including management of desktops, operating systems, office automation applications, business applications, troubleshooting of local network issues and technical support services. The Server Management Service refers to management in daily operations of Servers, making use of technology, including service coverage like Server Hardware and Operating System, installation, configuration, and administration, Server Monitoring, Incident and Problem Management, Version Migration and Upgradation, Patch Management, Performance and capacity management and Remote server administration.The Company designed network management services to provide round-the-clock,
Company FAQs

What is the Micropro Software Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Micropro Software Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is ₹49.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is 15.88 and 1.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Micropro Software Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is ₹30.1 and ₹63.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd?

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.73%, 6 Month at -21.44%, 3 Month at -16.18% and 1 Month at -7.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.40 %

