Summary

Micropro Software Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 05, 1996, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Micropro Software Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2023, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is into the field of Software development, consulting along with Technical Services and providing effective IT Solutions cost-effectively IT Solution to clients. The Company designs, develops, standardizes, and customizes, in case of need, software solutions across various industry verticals. The Company facilitates centralized support with a standardized process, along with 24/7 support services including management of desktops, operating systems, office automation applications, business applications, troubleshooting of local network issues and technical support services. The Server Management Service refers to management in daily operations of Servers, making use of technology, including service coverage like Server Hardware and Operating System, installation, configuration, and administration, Server Monitoring, Incident and Problem Management, Version Migration and Upgradation, Patch Management, Performance and capacity management and Remote server administration.The Company designed network management services to provide round-the-clock,

