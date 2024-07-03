Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹34.45
Prev. Close₹34.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.55
Day's High₹34.45
Day's Low₹34.45
52 Week's High₹63.75
52 Week's Low₹30.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.26
P/E15.88
EPS2.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.16
16.22
10.31
7.64
Net Worth
47.46
16.47
10.56
7.89
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Mokashi Yadavrao
Whole-time Director
Meher Shreeram Pophali
Whole-time Director
Manish Suresh Peshkar
Independent Director
Anuja Subhash Bissa
Independent Director
Parag Sham Deshpande
Independent Director
Sandeep Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Girish Vyas
Reports by Micropro Software Solutions Ltd
Summary
Micropro Software Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 05, 1996, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Micropro Software Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2023, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is into the field of Software development, consulting along with Technical Services and providing effective IT Solutions cost-effectively IT Solution to clients. The Company designs, develops, standardizes, and customizes, in case of need, software solutions across various industry verticals. The Company facilitates centralized support with a standardized process, along with 24/7 support services including management of desktops, operating systems, office automation applications, business applications, troubleshooting of local network issues and technical support services. The Server Management Service refers to management in daily operations of Servers, making use of technology, including service coverage like Server Hardware and Operating System, installation, configuration, and administration, Server Monitoring, Incident and Problem Management, Version Migration and Upgradation, Patch Management, Performance and capacity management and Remote server administration.The Company designed network management services to provide round-the-clock,
The Micropro Software Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is ₹49.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is 15.88 and 1.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Micropro Software Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Micropro Software Solutions Ltd is ₹30.1 and ₹63.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Micropro Software Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.73%, 6 Month at -21.44%, 3 Month at -16.18% and 1 Month at -7.14%.
