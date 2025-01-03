Micropro Software Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The management discussion and analysis present the industry overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company, and overall strategy for becoming a market-driven Service Provider with a range of offerings.

The company is very optimistic about capturing a substantial share of the global and domestic market in the midst of the threats faced due to the liberalization and increased competition from well-established companies from India and abroad.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review giving detailed analysis of the Companys operations, segment-wise performance etc. as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is given herein below and forms part of this report.

OUTLOOK

MICROPRO has over a three decades track record of successful development and implementing IT projects for medium and large companies and has a best techno expert team of more than 150 IT professionals. We have a client base of around 4000 customers with strong presence in India, UAE and enabling clients to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.

Our vision is to build a globally-respected organization delivering the best-of-breed business solutions, leveraging technology, delivered by the best-in-class people. We are guided by our value system which motivates our attitudes and actions. Our core values are Client Value, Leadership by Example, Integrity and Transparency, Fairness, and Excellence.

Our strategic objective is to build a sustainable organization that remains relevant to the agenda of our clients, while creating growth opportunities for our employees, generating profitable growth for our investors and contributing to the communities that we operate in.

Looking forward, Micropro will continue to seek out new and improved ways of efficiently delivering the services that our clientele needs. We have formulated a sound corporate vision and long-term management plan while ensuring that we have constantly evolving management and business structures to respond quickly to the market needs & globalization. We strive to create new avenues for adding more value for the "stakeholders" being investors, business partners, employees, consumers, and communities as well.

We believe in building Tomorrows innovations today.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The IT & BPM sector has become one of the most significant growth catalysts for the Indian economy, contributing significantly to the countrys GDP and public welfare. The IT industry accounted for 7.5% of Indias GDP in FY23, and it is expected to contribute 10% to Indias GDP by 2025.

As innovative digital applications permeate sector after sector, India is now prepared for the next phase of growth in its IT revolution. India is viewed by the rest of the world as having one of the largest Internet user bases and the cheapest Internet rates, with 76 crore citizens now having access to the Internet.

The current emphasis is on the production of significant economic value and citizen empowerment. India is one of the countries with the quickest pace of digital adoption. This was accomplished through a mix of commercial innovation and investment, and new digital applications that are already improving and permeating a variety of activities and different forms of work, thus having a positive impact on the daily lives of citizens.

Indias rankings improved six places to the 40th position in the 2022 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII).

According to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the Indian IT industrys revenue touched US$ 227 billion in FY22, a 15.5% YoY growth and was estimated to have touched US$ 245 billion in FY23.

The IT spending in India is estimated to record a double-digit growth of 11.1% in 2024, totalling US$ 138.6 billion up from US$ 124.7 billion last year.

The Indian software product industry is expected to reach US$ 100 billion by 2025. Indian companies are focusing on investing internationally to expand their global footprint and enhance their global delivery centres.

The data annotation market in India stood at US$ 250 million in FY20, of which the US market contributed 60% to the overall value. The market is expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2030 due to accelerated domestic demand for AI.

Indias IT industry is likely to hit the US$ 350 billion mark by 2026 and contribute 10% towards the countrys gross domestic product (GDP), Infomerics Ratings said in a report.

As an estimate, Indias IT export revenue rose by 9% in constant currency terms to US$ 194 billion in FY23. The export of IT services has been the major contributor, accounting for more than 53% of total IT exports (including hardware). BPM and engineering and R&D (ER&D) and software products exports accounted for 22% and 25%, respectively of total IT exports during FY23.

The IT industry added 2.9 lakh new jobs taking the industrys workforce tally to 5.4 million people in FY23.

The IT industry added 2.9 lakh new jobs taking the industrys workforce tally to 5.4 million people in FY23.

India is the topmost offshoring destination for IT companies across the world. Having proven its capabilities in delivering both on-shore and off-shore services to global clients, emerging technologies now offer an entire new gamut of opportunities for top IT firms in India.

By 2026, widespread cloud utilisation can provide employment opportunities to 14 million people and add US$ 380 billion to Indias GDP.

OPPORTUNITIES

Indias IT industry is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for digital transformation services globally. This provides ample opportunities for the Company to grow and diversify its service offerings. India has a large pool of skilled IT professionals and engineers, which can be leveraged to deliver high-quality services at competitive costs. The availability of talent is a significant advantage for the Company to scale its operations. The cost of operation, including labor and infrastructure, is lower in India compared to many Western countries. This cost advantage allows the Company to offer competitive pricing for services. With the increasing adoption of technology in various sectors within India, there is a growing domestic market for IT services. The Indian startup ecosystem is vibrant, with many tech startups focusing on innovative solutions. The Company has the opportunity to collaborate with or acquire these startups to enhance their technology and service offerings. India is well-established as a global outsourcing hub. IT companies can capitalize on this reputation to attract more international clients looking to outsource their IT and software development needs.

THREATS:

The IT sector in India is highly competitive, with many players ranging from large multinational corporations to numerous small and medium enterprises. This intense competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins. While India has a large pool of skilled professionals, retaining top talent can be challenging due to high demand and frequent job switching within the industry. This can impact the continuity and quality of projects. Changes in government regulations, including data protection laws and taxation policies, can pose challenges for IT companies. The IT industry is heavily dependent on global markets, especially the US and Europe.

Economic downturns or geopolitical tensions in these regions can affect the demand for IT services. With increasing digitization, cybersecurity threats are also on the rise. IT companies need to constantly invest in robust security measures to protect their data and systems, which can be costly and complex. Rapid advancements in technology require continuous upskilling and adaptation. Companies that fail to keep pace with technological changes risk becoming obsolete. Despite improvements, there are still infrastructure challenges in certain regions of India, such as inconsistent power supply and internet connectivity. These issues can affect the efficiency and reliability of IT services.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

To manage risks with the ultimate goal of maximising stakeholders value, the company has an integrated and organised enterprise risk management process. At Micropro, the risk management process typically entails risk identification, assessment, prevention, prioritisation, and monitoring. With the aid of this technique, the Company is better able to take informed decisions about the creation of opportunities, effectively manage risks to acceptable levels, and enhance confidence in the accomplishment of its desired goals and objectives.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

We manage regulatory compliance by monitoring and evaluating our internal controls and ensuring that we are in compliance with all relevant statutory and regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance that deficiencies in our filings will not arise in the future, or that we will be able to implement, or continue to maintain, adequate measures to rectify or mitigate any deficiencies in our internal control.

The Company implemented suitable controls to ensure its operational, compliance, and reporting objectives. The Company has adequate policies and procedures in place for its current size as well as its future growing needs. These policies and procedures play a pivotal role in the deployment of the internal controls. They are regularly reviewed to ensure both relevance and comprehensiveness and compliance is ingrained into the Management review process.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year under review the company has earned total revenue (including other income) of Rs. 2228.31 lakhs for the year 2024 as compared to Rs. 2,217.21 lakhs for the financial year 2023. Profit after Tax was Rs. 310.87 lakhs in the financial year 2024 as compared to 573.16 lakhs for the financial year 2023. The financial performance of the Company is as under:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 2,148.25 2,205.53 Other Income 80.06 11.67 Total Income 2,228.31 2,217.21 Purchase of Stock- in- trade 228.73 269.02 Purchases of Services 202.99 95.45 Changes in Inventories of Stock-in-trade -7.10 -6.21 Employee benefits expense 832.69 675.77 Finance costs 70.49 30.69 Depreciation and amortisation expense 90.51 70.23 Other expenses 365.63 258.69 Profit before tax 444.38 823.56 Less: Tax Expenses 133.51 250.40 Profit / (Loss) for the year ended 310.87 573.16 Earning per equity share (Basic and Diluted) 2.61 5.59

SEGMENT–WISE PERFORMANCE:

IT Services: The total revenue from IT Services during the year is Rs. 1,847.88 Lacs as compared to Rs. 1,847.07 Lacs of the previous year.

Trading: The total revenue from Trading during the year is Rs. 300.37 Lacs as compared to Rs.

358.47 Lacs of the previous year.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR, INCLUDING:

S.No. Ratio Numerator Denominator FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Variance in % Reason for Variance if morethan 25% 1 Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 6.05 2.07 192.66% Cash and bank balances have increased significantlycompared to previous year. 2 Debt- Equity Ratio Total Debt Shareholders Funds 0.08 0.24 -65.81% Shareholders funds has increased significantly as compared to previous year dueto IPO share issue. 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings for debt service= Profit after tax + Depreciation+ Interest Debt Service= Interest + Principal repayments of term loans 6.69 7.28 -8.11% - 4 Return on Equity Ratio Profit after tax Average Shareholders Funds 0.10 0.42 -76.59% Shareholders funds has increased significantly as compared toprevious year due to IPO. 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio Net Sales (excl. commission and support services) Average Inventory 9.94 18.10 -45.08% Net Sales (excl. commission and support services) has decreased as compared toprevious year. 6 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Net Sales Average Trade Receivables 1.57 2.51 -37.26% Average trade receivables have increased significantly as compared toprevious year. 7 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio Net Purchases Average Trade Payables 4.98 3.38 47.37% Average Trade Payables have decreased significantly ascompared to previous year. 8 Net Capital Turnover Ratio Net Sales Working Capital = Current Assets - Current Liabilities (excl. current maturities of long term debt) 0.60 2.43 -75.22% Current assets have increased significantly thus increasing the working capital significantly compared to previous year. 9 Net Profit Ratio Profit before tax Net Sales 0.21 0.37 -44.60% Profit before tax has decreased as compared toprevious year. 10 Return on Capital Employed Earning before interest and tax Capital Employed = Net worth + Total debt 0.10 0.42 -76.00% EBIT has decreased and Capital Employed has increased significantly (due to IPO) as comparedto previous year. 11 Return on Investment Profit before tax Average Total Assets 0.11 0.34 -68.48% Profit before tax has decreased and Average Total Assets have increased significantly (due to IPO) as comparedto previous year.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED.

We have maintained very cordial Industrial relations throughout the year. Measures for the welfare of employees, Training & Development were given great importance by the management.

Human capital is viewed as a valuable resource and an integral part of the Companys success and your Company strongly believes that its employees are the key pillar of your Companys success. The Company recognizes that its employees are its principal assets and that its continued growth is dependent upon the ability to attract and retain quality people. The experienced and talented employee pool plays a key role in enhancing business efficiency, devising strategies, setting up systems and evolving business. We invest in training human resources that we hire to perform the services we provide. These professionals are often targeted by the lateral recruitment efforts of our competitors. The performance of our Company will benefit from the continued service of these persons or the replacement of equally competent persons from the domestic or global markets.