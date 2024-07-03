Micropro Software Solutions Ltd Summary

Micropro Software Solutions Limited was incorporated on September 05, 1996, as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Micropro Software Solutions Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 16, 2023, issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is into the field of Software development, consulting along with Technical Services and providing effective IT Solutions cost-effectively IT Solution to clients. The Company designs, develops, standardizes, and customizes, in case of need, software solutions across various industry verticals. The Company facilitates centralized support with a standardized process, along with 24/7 support services including management of desktops, operating systems, office automation applications, business applications, troubleshooting of local network issues and technical support services. The Server Management Service refers to management in daily operations of Servers, making use of technology, including service coverage like Server Hardware and Operating System, installation, configuration, and administration, Server Monitoring, Incident and Problem Management, Version Migration and Upgradation, Patch Management, Performance and capacity management and Remote server administration.The Company designed network management services to provide round-the-clock, reliable, and optimally performing networks. By monitoring and managing network installations, it improved network availability, optimize network performance and proactively manage operational issues to ensure smooth, uninterrupted functionality of the network 24/7. Apart from these, it offers Comprehensive Database Management Services for industry leading database technologies. It also offers Middleware Management Services comprising of industry-leading web and application servers to support business requirements of clients. Data Centre Operations Management Services which form the back-end support system ensures applications running on complex IT infrastructure are functional and available to users at all times.The Company is a RIM service provider and has experience in managing IT infrastructure confidently to ensure cost benefits. It delivers Remote Infrastructure Management Services through state-of-the-art Infrastructure Operations Management Center in Nagpur, which are highly automated and capable in providing Business SLAs and End User SLAs, irrespective of the underlying technology, device, or platform. Cloud consulting offerings are designed by Company to support organizations through their decision-making process, from exploratory evaluations to cloud strategy to solution and technology decisions. In 1988, the Company was founded by three partners: Mr. Sanjay Yadavrao Mokashi, Mr. Hitesh Dhirajlal Parikh and Mr. Prashant Renukadas Rajurkar. The Company started as an IT venture with services like software development, data processing, and training. In 1989, it launched software product of pharma retail and wholesale distribution software application.In 2003, the Company acquired HIMS HospyCare for Zulekha Healthcare Group in Dubai UAE. Later, it started working on JAVA technology and open-source tools and then started servicing major customers like Dinshaws Dairy Foods, Nagpur, Pee Vee Textile, SMS Ltd,Nagpur and DRDO Jagdalpur in 2010. The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue of 37,92,000 Equity Shares through Public Issue.