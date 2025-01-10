To,

The Members of Micropro Software Solutions Limited

(Formerly known as Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Micropro Software Solutions Limited ("the Company") (formerly known as Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How audit addressed the key audit matter 1) IPO Expenses: Our audit procedures include the following: In the current financial year, the Company initiated its Initial Public Offering and consequently accrued Share Issue Expenses. ? Obtained a detailed understanding of such Share Issue Expenses from the Management. These Share Issue Expenses aggregating to Rs. 464.31 lakhs were offset against the security premium. ? Verified all the supporting document related to IPO. ? Ensured proper accounting treatment for writing off the above-mentioned expenses as per section 52 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report

that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(2) (A) As required by Sec 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company as far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note no. 26(b) to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) The Company does not have any amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

? directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

? provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iv) (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

? whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

? provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iv) (c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d.(i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence this clause is not applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Place: Nagpur

Date: 30th May, 2024

For Banthia Damani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No.: 126132W

UDIN: 24042804BKBEKY6537 (Rajeev Damani)

Partner

M. N.: 42804

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Micropro Software Solutions Limited (formerly known as Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2024:

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1. Property, plant and equipment & Intangible assets (a)

(1) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment

(2) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not conducted any physical verification exercise of Property, Plant and Equipment during the current year. Hence, we are unable to comment on any material discrepancies.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, title deeds of immovable properties of the Company disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2.

(a) The inventory of the Company has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification between the stock and the book stocks, wherever ascertained were not more than 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory, and have been properly dealt in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in, granted loans, to Companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership firms and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the details of guarantees, security, loans and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company to parties, are given herewith in a tabular form, as under:

(Rs. in lacs)

Particulars Guarantees GHT>Security Loans Advancesin nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiary - - - - - Joint Venture - - - - - Associate - - - - - Others - - 120.00 - Balance outstanding as at BalanceSheet date - Subsidiary - - - - - Joint Venture - - - - - Associate - - - - - Others - - 121.71 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, in respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, there are no overdue amounts of repayment of loans and advances in the nature of loans. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended. Further, the company has not granted any fresh loans, to settle the overdues of existing loans, to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security, or made any investments as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the loans given by the Company, in our opinion, the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. As per information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, for the business of the Company.

7. Undisputed and disputed taxes and duties

(a) Undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Cess has generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information & explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information & explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as on March 31, 2024 are given below:Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.in lacs) Period towhich theamount relates Forum where the dispute ispending Remarks IncomeTax Act IncomeTax 9.82 FY 2017-18 CITAppeals -

8. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all the term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis were, prima facie, not utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

10.

(a) The Company has raised moneys by way of Initial Public Offer by issuing 37,90,400 equity shares of face value Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.71/- each. These funds have been partly utilized by the company for the purposes for which they were raised. The balance unutilized proceeds have been kept in bank.

(b) During the year, the Company has made a private placement of 2,59,000 equity shares of face vale Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.60/- per share.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the record produced before us, the provisions of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not utilized funds raised by way of private placement of equity shares for the purposes for which they were raised. These funds have been kept in fixed deposits with banks.

11.

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the year, no whistleblower complaints were received by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. 15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons covered under section 192 of the Act.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 -IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 -IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act,2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

21. The company does not prepare Consolidated Financial Statements as it does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

For Banthia Damani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 126132W

Place: Nagpur

Date: 30th May, 2024

UDIN: 24042804BKBEKY6537 (Rajeev Damani)

Partner

M. N. 42804

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report to the Share Holders of Micropro Software Solutions Limited

(Formerly known as Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Micropro Software Solutions Limited ("the Company") (formerly known as Micropro Software Solutions Private Limited) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Banthia Damani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 126132W

Place: Nagpur

Date: 30th May, 2024

UDIN: 24042804BKBEKY6537 (Rajeev Damani)

Partner

M. N. 42804