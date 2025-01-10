Micropro Software Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.3
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.16
16.22
10.31
7.64
Net Worth
47.46
16.47
10.56
7.89
Minority Interest
Debt
3.92
3.98
5.93
4.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
0.29
0.21
0.08
Total Liabilities
51.84
20.74
16.7
12.35
Fixed Assets
11.71
8.37
8.99
4.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.37
0.37
0.37
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
16.99
10.31
4.86
4.43
Inventories
0.7
0.63
0.27
0.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.16
12.14
5.44
2.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.57
3.28
2.95
4.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.76
-0.98
-1.18
-0.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.68
-4.76
-2.62
-2.34
Cash
22.76
1.69
2.46
2.92
Total Assets
51.83
20.74
16.68
12.35
