Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Micropro Software Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Micropro Software Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Micropro Software Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024