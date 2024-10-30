iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagility India Ltd Share Price

52.82
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

  • Open51.77
  • Day's High52.82
  • 52 Wk High56.4
  • Prev. Close50.31
  • Day's Low51.43
  • 52 Wk Low 27.02
  • Turnover (lac)11,717.51
  • P/E314.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.17
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,726.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sagility India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

51.77

Prev. Close

50.31

Turnover(Lac.)

11,717.51

Day's High

52.82

Day's Low

51.43

52 Week's High

56.4

52 Week's Low

27.02

Book Value

21.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,726.78

P/E

314.56

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Sagility India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sagility India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

26 Nov 2024|11:25 AM

The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.

Sagility India Shares close below issue price

13 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.

Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

12 Nov 2024|09:50 AM

The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.

Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

8 Nov 2024|12:34 PM

Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering

Sagility India IPO subscribed 2.81 times

7 Nov 2024|03:31 PM

On Thursday, the last day of bidding for Sagility India's IPO, a 2.81 times subscription rate was recorded.

Sagility India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:58 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 82.39%

Foreign: 82.39%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.20%

Institutions: 13.20%

Non-Institutions: 4.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sagility India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4,285.28

1,918.67

1,918.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4,429.48

23.03

2.59

Net Worth

8,714.76

1,941.7

1,921.26

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,753.56

4,218.41

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4,753.56

4,218.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

27.95

17.65

Sagility India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sagility India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & Group CEO

Ramesh Gopalan

Non Executive Director

Hari Gopalakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Martin I. Cole

Independent Director

WILLIAM WINKENWERDER JR

Independent Director

Anil Chanana

Independent Director

Ginger Dusek

Independent Director

Venkat Krishnaswamy

Independent Director

Shalini Sarin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SatishKumar Sakharayapattana Seetharamaiah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sagility India Ltd

Summary

Sagility India Limited was originally incorporated as Berkmeer India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The name of the Company subsequently was changed to Sagility India Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bengaluru on September 13, 2022. Again, the status of Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sagility India Limited, issued by the RoC, through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 20, 2024.The Company is technology-enabled, pure-play healthcare focused solutions and services provider to Payers such as U.S. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services, and Providers, primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies. The Company serve the core business operations of both Payer and Provider clients. Their services to Payers encompass the entire spectrum of their operations, including core benefits administration functions and clinical services. To Providers, the Company provide revenue cycle management services which help them manage their billings and expenses and claim the cost of treatment from Payers. Additionally, it also provide some of the services to Payers to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage prescription drugs for Members i.e., insured persons under health insurance plans.The Company commen
Company FAQs

What is the Sagility India Ltd share price today?

The Sagility India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagility India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagility India Ltd is ₹24726.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagility India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagility India Ltd is 314.56 and 2.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagility India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagility India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagility India Ltd is ₹27.02 and ₹56.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sagility India Ltd?

Sagility India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 80.15% and 1 Month at 48.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagility India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagility India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 82.39 %
Institutions - 13.20 %
Public - 4.40 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

