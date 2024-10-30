SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹51.77
Prev. Close₹50.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,717.51
Day's High₹52.82
Day's Low₹51.43
52 Week's High₹56.4
52 Week's Low₹27.02
Book Value₹21.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,726.78
P/E314.56
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.Read More
On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.Read More
The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.Read More
Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offeringRead More
On Thursday, the last day of bidding for Sagility India's IPO, a 2.81 times subscription rate was recorded.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4,285.28
1,918.67
1,918.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4,429.48
23.03
2.59
Net Worth
8,714.76
1,941.7
1,921.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,753.56
4,218.41
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4,753.56
4,218.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
27.95
17.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & Group CEO
Ramesh Gopalan
Non Executive Director
Hari Gopalakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Martin I. Cole
Independent Director
WILLIAM WINKENWERDER JR
Independent Director
Anil Chanana
Independent Director
Ginger Dusek
Independent Director
Venkat Krishnaswamy
Independent Director
Shalini Sarin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SatishKumar Sakharayapattana Seetharamaiah.
Reports by Sagility India Ltd
Summary
Sagility India Limited was originally incorporated as Berkmeer India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The name of the Company subsequently was changed to Sagility India Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bengaluru on September 13, 2022. Again, the status of Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sagility India Limited, issued by the RoC, through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 20, 2024.The Company is technology-enabled, pure-play healthcare focused solutions and services provider to Payers such as U.S. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services, and Providers, primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies. The Company serve the core business operations of both Payer and Provider clients. Their services to Payers encompass the entire spectrum of their operations, including core benefits administration functions and clinical services. To Providers, the Company provide revenue cycle management services which help them manage their billings and expenses and claim the cost of treatment from Payers. Additionally, it also provide some of the services to Payers to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage prescription drugs for Members i.e., insured persons under health insurance plans.The Company commen
Read More
The Sagility India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagility India Ltd is ₹24726.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sagility India Ltd is 314.56 and 2.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagility India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagility India Ltd is ₹27.02 and ₹56.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sagility India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 80.15% and 1 Month at 48.16%.
