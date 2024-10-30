iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sagility India Ltd Annually Results

51.11
(-1.81%)
Jan 9, 2025|11:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,753.56

4,218.41

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4,753.56

4,218.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

27.95

17.65

Total Income

4,781.5

4,236.06

Total Expenditure

3,665.47

3,191.2

PBIDT

1,116.04

1,044.86

Interest

185.15

214.85

PBDT

930.89

830.02

Depreciation

689.21

644.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

111.52

124.32

Deferred Tax

-98.11

-82.22

Reported Profit After Tax

228.27

143.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

228.27

143.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

228.27

143.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.53

0.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

4,285.28

1,918.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.47

24.76

PBDTM(%)

19.58

19.67

PATM(%)

4.8

3.4

Sagility India Ltd: Related NEWS

Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

Sagility India Shares Jump 9% on Robust Q2 Performance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|11:25 AM

The company reported a 30.5% net profit year-over-year increase, at ₹163.60 crores.

Read More
Sagility India Shares close below issue price

Sagility India Shares close below issue price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

On the last day of bidding, which was dominated by retail buyers, Sagility India's IPO was subscribed for 3.2 times.

Read More
Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

Sagility India Shares List With 3% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|09:50 AM

The company's IPO, open from November 5 to November 7, was oversubscribed 3.2 times, receiving bids for 1,23,99,75,500 shares compared to the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.

Read More
Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

Check Sagility India IPO allotment status here

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Nov 2024|12:34 PM

Sagility India Ltd., a supplier of technology-enabled healthcare services, received offers for more than 123 crore shares in its first share offering

Read More
Sagility India IPO subscribed 2.81 times

Sagility India IPO subscribed 2.81 times

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|03:31 PM

On Thursday, the last day of bidding for Sagility India's IPO, a 2.81 times subscription rate was recorded.

Read More
Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|01:44 PM

Investors can apply for shares in lots of 500. This means each application needs to be made for a minimum of 500 shares and in multiples thereof.

Read More
Sagility India IPO subscribed 39% so far

Sagility India IPO subscribed 39% so far

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

Between November 5 and November 7, the public will have three days to subscribe for the Sagility India IPO.

Read More
Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|12:14 PM

The IPO comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore shares by promoter Sagility BV, valuing at ₹2,106.60 crore at the upper end of the price range.

Read More
Sagility India IPO subscribed 20%

Sagility India IPO subscribed 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|03:34 PM

Employee reserved portion has been filled 1.22 times overall. In the NII segment, it received 6% subscription.

Read More
Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Sagility India IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|12:07 PM

By 12:03 PM on the first day of bidding, the IPO had been booked 0.10 times overall, with the retail segment subscribed 0.52 times and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion at 0.03 times.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagility India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.