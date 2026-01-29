iifl-logo

Sagility Q3 Profit Rises 23% to ₹267.6 Crore, Revenue Jumps 36%

29 Jan 2026 , 12:53 PM

Sagility Ltd reported strong growth in the third quarter, with net profit rising 23.37 percent year on year to ₹267.6 crore, compared with ₹216.9 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 35.7 percent year on year to ₹1,971.1 crore, up from ₹1,453 crore reported a year earlier. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation grew 30.4 percent year on year to ₹511 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 25.9 percent, compared with 26.9 percent in the year ago period.

The company said 2026 is expected to be a consolidation phase for Medicare, with reduced participation in low margin and high utilisation population segments.

On regulatory developments, the company referred to India’s New Labour Codes, which became effective from November 21, 2025, and consolidated 29 labour laws into four codes.

Sagility recorded a one time impact of ₹328.23 million on long term employee benefits during the third quarter due to the implementation of the new labour codes. The company said it continues to monitor the impact of the labour code changes.

Commenting on the performance, Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, said the company built on the momentum from the first half of the year to deliver a strong quarterly performance.

He said the open enrolment period delivered strong outcomes across large payer relationships. He added that the addition of BroadPath expanded the company’s exposure to open enrolment driven work and broadened its payer client base. He said disciplined execution supported the company’s performance and positioned it well to sustain momentum into the final quarter.

Abhishek Kayan, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, said the quarter reflected the company’s ability to scale operations while maintaining financial discipline.

He said revenue growth was achieved without compromising margins, supported by operational excellence, cost management, and focused execution. He added that the company will continue to invest selectively in artificial intelligence, domain capabilities, and building an AI ready healthcare workforce. He said the company will maintain prudent cost controls to sustain growth, protect margins, and strengthen long term business economics.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

