Sagility India Ltd Summary

Sagility India Limited was originally incorporated as Berkmeer India Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. The name of the Company subsequently was changed to Sagility India Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bengaluru on September 13, 2022. Again, the status of Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Sagility India Limited, issued by the RoC, through Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 20, 2024.The Company is technology-enabled, pure-play healthcare focused solutions and services provider to Payers such as U.S. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services, and Providers, primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies. The Company serve the core business operations of both Payer and Provider clients. Their services to Payers encompass the entire spectrum of their operations, including core benefits administration functions and clinical services. To Providers, the Company provide revenue cycle management services which help them manage their billings and expenses and claim the cost of treatment from Payers. Additionally, it also provide some of the services to Payers to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that manage prescription drugs for Members i.e., insured persons under health insurance plans.The Company commenced providing services to Payer clients in 2000 and gradually increased the scope of services provided to Payers and Providers, and the number of its clients, through organic and inorganic growth. The Company acquired the Indian undertaking of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited conducting the business of providing healthcare services in January, 2022. SIPL was a standalone entity and did not have any branches / subsidiaries until 25 March 2024 and so, the Company further acquired 100% shareholdings of Sagility (US) Holdings Inc and Sagility Philippines B.V., making them the subsidiaries of the Company in March, 2024.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of issuing 984,460,377 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale,.