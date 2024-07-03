Summary

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited was incorporated on January 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 18, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Private Limited Company to Public limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated March 11, 2002. In December 2021, the Company made a public issue of 5,36,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.40 Crore. The Company is currently promoted and controlled by Mrs. Sonia Mittal and Mr. Sanjay Mittal. The Company offer comprehensive suite of telephony services, covering every voice-based solution that an enterprise needs. It deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of providing platform for enterprise voice and data cloud telephony services. It also provide IT solutions for cloud telephony to global telecom service providers.The Company deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Vivo converged platform is solid, scalable and yet simple- solid as it harnesses the robustness of TDM networks; scalable as it rides a ubiquitous MPLS cloud, and simple because it integrates everything in the background.

Read More