Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹80.65
Prev. Close₹84.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹80.65
Day's Low₹80.65
52 Week's High₹100.65
52 Week's Low₹66
Book Value₹67.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.02
2.02
2.02
1.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.59
12.25
11.91
3.24
Net Worth
13.61
14.27
13.93
4.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Mittal
Director
Sonia Mittal
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Dharam Pal Mittal
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Dinesh Goel
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Raveesh Kanaujia
Company Secretary
Reeta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd
Summary
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited was incorporated on January 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 18, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Private Limited Company to Public limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated March 11, 2002. In December 2021, the Company made a public issue of 5,36,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.40 Crore. The Company is currently promoted and controlled by Mrs. Sonia Mittal and Mr. Sanjay Mittal. The Company offer comprehensive suite of telephony services, covering every voice-based solution that an enterprise needs. It deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of providing platform for enterprise voice and data cloud telephony services. It also provide IT solutions for cloud telephony to global telecom service providers.The Company deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Vivo converged platform is solid, scalable and yet simple- solid as it harnesses the robustness of TDM networks; scalable as it rides a ubiquitous MPLS cloud, and simple because it integrates everything in the background.
Read More
The Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is ₹16.25 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is ₹66 and ₹100.65 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.89%, 3 Years at -36.87%, 1 Year at -5.73%, 6 Month at 10.48%, 3 Month at -1.89% and 1 Month at 4.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.