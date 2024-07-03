iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd Share Price

80.65
(-5.01%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.65
  • Day's High80.65
  • 52 Wk High100.65
  • Prev. Close84.9
  • Day's Low80.65
  • 52 Wk Low 66
  • Turnover (lac)1.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

80.65

Prev. Close

84.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.29

Day's High

80.65

Day's Low

80.65

52 Week's High

100.65

52 Week's Low

66

Book Value

67.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.39%

Non-Promoter- 26.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.02

2.02

2.02

1.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.59

12.25

11.91

3.24

Net Worth

13.61

14.27

13.93

4.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Mittal

Director

Sonia Mittal

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Dharam Pal Mittal

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Dinesh Goel

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Raveesh Kanaujia

Company Secretary

Reeta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd

Summary

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited was incorporated on January 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 18, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Private Limited Company to Public limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated March 11, 2002. In December 2021, the Company made a public issue of 5,36,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.40 Crore. The Company is currently promoted and controlled by Mrs. Sonia Mittal and Mr. Sanjay Mittal. The Company offer comprehensive suite of telephony services, covering every voice-based solution that an enterprise needs. It deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of providing platform for enterprise voice and data cloud telephony services. It also provide IT solutions for cloud telephony to global telecom service providers.The Company deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Vivo converged platform is solid, scalable and yet simple- solid as it harnesses the robustness of TDM networks; scalable as it rides a ubiquitous MPLS cloud, and simple because it integrates everything in the background.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is ₹16.25 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.19 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is ₹66 and ₹100.65 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd?

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.89%, 3 Years at -36.87%, 1 Year at -5.73%, 6 Month at 10.48%, 3 Month at -1.89% and 1 Month at 4.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.