To,

The Members,

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited

Your Directors have the pleasure of presenting the Twelfth Annual Report of the Company on the business and operations of the Company, together with Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys performance during the financial year ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the previous financial year is summarized as below:

(Amount in Lakhs.) PARTICULARS 2022-23 2021-22 Revenue Revenue from operations 772.93 1282.77 Other Income 30.20 39.23 Total Income 803.13 1322.01 Expenditure Cost of Raw Material Consumed - - Purchase of Services 341.34 425.39 Change in Inventories - - Employee Benefit Expenses 309.05 210.63 Finance Cost 0.73 0.18 Depreciation 10.47 0.21 Other Expenses 90.39 58.64 Total Expenses 751.98 695.05 Profit Before Tax 51.15 626.96 Less: Tax 16.29 159.02 Net Profit 34.86 467.93

NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company is engaged in the business of providing platform for enterprise voice and integration with video cloud to global telecom service providers.

The main objects of our Company is given below:

1. To carry on the business of all kinds in the area of Information Technology enabled business process outsourcing including products like call centres, training institute, content development, data processing, design services, geographic information system services, legal database, remote maintenance, payroll accounting support centre, back office operations support centres & website services, and to act as software designer, collaboration & telecom space software, developers, implementers, consultants, system integrators trainers, technologists and providers of software solution & products.

2. To carry on the business of design, develop, rental, software selling, distribution ,dealership, trading, importers, exporters and dealers in all kinds of computer, software, hardware, computer peripherals, audio visual presentation, electronic publishing.

3. To run training institute in the computer system, programming, operation and system analysis, operational research, data entry and processing and to hold seminars, courses, business conferences in the information technologies and computers.

4. To act as agents, sub agents, dealers, distributors, traders, importers, exporters of all kinds of software & hardware and technology related services.

5. To design, develop, own, maintain and operate websites, E-Commerce solution and provide all kinds of services on the internet.

There was no major change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The Companys total revenue stood at Rs. 803.13 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2023 as compared to Rs. 1322.01 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2022.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

We are witnessing a tectonic change in the business environment of unified conferencing, and We believe the growth in revenues and profitability in this domain will witness challenging times. To navigate this business challenge, your management has decided to invest in R&D of newer domains like design of power controllers. We shall be investing in resources to design the controllers which control the electrical devices. Accordingly, the teams shall be resourced for manpower, equipments and alliances. This is an upcoming new growth stream in power efficiency of electrical devices and holds promising future.

RESERVES & SURPLUS

The Companys Reserve & Surplus in the year 2023 is Rs. 1225.48 Lakhs as compared to the previous year it was Rs. 1190.63 Lakhs.

No Profit was transferred to reserves.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend on the Share Capital of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2023 considering the current cash flow position of the Company and future funds requirement for growth of business.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company did not accept any deposits in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES

Your Company is listed in NSE Limited (SME Platform).

The Company was listed on NSE Limited (SME Platform) vide NSE Notice no. NSE/LIST/ 1472 dated December 30, 2021, effective from December 31, 2021.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT:

In conformity with the provisions of Regulation 34(2)(C) of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and requirements of Companies Act the Cash flow Statement for the year ended 31.03.2023 is forming a part of Annual Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

During the year there is no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions of the Company with Related Parties are in the ordinary course of business and at arms length. Information about the transactions with Related Parties is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this Annual Report.

Form AOC - 2 pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 (2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given as Annexure- I to this Directors Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 I

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments as on 31st March, 2023 are given in

the Notes to the financial statement.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO SWEAT EQUITY SHARE

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME AND EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE SCHEME

The Company has not issued any employee stock option scheme and employee stock purchase scheme and hence no information as provisions of Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Employee Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, has been furnished.

DISCLOSURES IN RESPECT OF VOTING RIGHTS NOT DIRECTLY EXERCISED BY EMPLOYEES

There are no shares held by trustees for the benefit of employees therefore, no disclosure under Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Directors

As on 31st March 2023, your Board comprises of 05 Directors which includes 01 Managing Director, 01 Non- Executive Director, 01 Executive Director, and 02 Independent Directors.

In terms of the provisions Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Dharam Pal Mittal, Director of the Company is liable to retires by rotation at the ensuing 12 th Annual General Meeting and being eligible offered him-self for reappointment.

Declarations By Independent Directors

In terms of Section 149 of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, Mr Raveesh Kanaujia, and Mr Dinesh Kumar Goel are the Independent Directors of the Company as on date of this report.

All Independent Directors of the Company have given requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act alongwith Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and have complied with the Code of Conduct of the Company as applicable to the Board of directors and Senior Managers. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. The Company has received confirmation from all the Independent Directors of their registration on the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified in the Act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

Key Managerial Personnel

In compliance with the requirements of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

• Mr. Sanjay Mittal - Chairman and Managing Director • Mr. Pawaneshwar Pathania - Chief Financial Officer • Mrs. Reeta - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND POLICY ON REMUNERATION

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(e) and Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Policy on appointment of Board members including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and the Policy on remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees is forming a part of Corporate Governance Report.

It is thereby, affirmed that remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Management Personnel and other employees is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD AND COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors met 4 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2023 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. Directors of the Company actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

Additionally, during the financial year ended December 05, 2022 the Independent Directors held a separate meeting in compliance with the requirements of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

COMMITTEES MEETINGS

The Audit Committee met 03 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The nomination and remuneration committee met 02 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Shareholders Grievances Committee met 02 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Members of the Committees discussed the matter placed and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. The Directors had selected such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on March 31, 2023 and of the profits of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The Directors has prepared annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls have been laid down to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

6. The Directors had devised proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

An Audit Committee is in existence in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. Kindly refer to the section on Corporate Governance, under the head, ‘Audit Committee for matters relating to constitution, meetings and functions of the Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee and formulated the criteria for determining the qualification, positive attributes and independence of a Director (the Criteria). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has recommended to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees, as required under Section 178 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Kindly refer section on Corporate Governance, under the head, ‘Nomination and Remuneration Committee for matters relating to constitution, meetings, functions of the Committee and the remuneration policy formulated by this Committee.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and Individual Directors, including Independent Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also carried out evaluation of every Directors performance.

The performance evaluation of all the Independent Directors have been done by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. On the basis of performance evaluation done by the Board, it shall be determined whether to extend or continue their term of appointment, whenever the respective term expires.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

In compliance with requirements of Section 135 of the Act, the Company has laid down a CSR Policy. The composition of the Committee, contents of CSR Policy and report on CSR activities carried out during the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 in the format prescribed under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure VII.

OTHER BOARD COMMITTEES

For details of other board committees viz. Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee, kindly refer to the section on Corporate Governance.

VIGIL MECHANISM FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the Company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct.

It provides direct access to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, where necessary. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization.

The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at www.vivo.ooo. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy which aims at enhancing shareholders value and providing an optimum risk reward thereof. The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organization faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures.

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 RELATION TO THE CONSTITUTION OF INTERNAL COMPLAINT COMMITTEE.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. There is an Internal Complaint Committee in the Company.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI") as may be amended from time to time.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls related to financial statement. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses were observed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls. Some of the controls are outlined below:

• The Company has adopted accounting policies, which are in line with the Accounting Standards and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013;

• Changes in polices, if any, are approved by the Audit Committee in consultation with the Auditors;

• In preparing the financial statement, judgment and estimates have been made based on sound policies. The basis of such judgments and estimates are approved by the Auditors and the Audit Committee;

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

Your Directors appreciate the significant contribution made by the employees to the operations of your Company during the period.

The information required on particulars of employees as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is given in a separate Annexure- II to this Directors Report.

As per the provisions contained in the proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the some of the aforesaid particulars are not being sent as a part of this Annual Report. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company has not received any complaint of harassment till date.

ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a draft annual return in MGT 7 is placed on website of the Company and a link of the website where Annual Return is placed is https://www.vivo.ooo/investor.html

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, and technology absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review.

(Amount in Lakhs)

Foreign Exchange Inflow: 563.79/-

Foreign Exchange Outflow: NIL

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A report on Corporate Governance and the certificate from the Secretarial Auditor regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance have been furnished in the Annual Report and form a part of the Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT AND DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis report has been separately furnished in the Annual Report and forms a part of the Annual Report.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Gaur & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, were appointed as Statutory Auditor of Company in 11th AGM.

The Audit Report given by M/s Gaur & Associates for the Financial Year 2022-23, forming part of this Annual Report.

The Reports of Statutory Auditor do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks. During the year the Statutory Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143 (12), therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under the applicable provisions of the Act.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

As required under provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the report in respect of the Secretarial Audit carried out by M/s Dabas S & Co., Company Secretaries in Form MR-3 for the F.Y. 2022-23 is attached as Annexure- III which forms part of this Report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s Shyam Goel & Associates, Chartered Accountants, performed the duties of internal auditors of the Company during the F.Y. 2022-23 and their report was reviewed by the audit committee from time to time.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION

The Directors acknowledge with appreciation, the co-operation and assistance received from the Government, Banks, Authorities and other Business Constituents and arcade during the year.

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees, customers and suppliers for their continuous support given by them to the Company at all levels during the period under report.

Your Board of Directors also takes this opportunity to convey their gratitude and sincere thanks for the co-operation & assistance received from the shareholders. The Board acknowledges your confidence and continued support and looks forward for the same in future as well.