Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2024 1 Sep 2024

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 01, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 8 May 2024

VIVO COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024