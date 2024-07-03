Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd Summary

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited was incorporated on January 30, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Vivo Collaboration Solutions Limited pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 18, 2021 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion of Private Limited Company to Public limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi dated March 11, 2002. In December 2021, the Company made a public issue of 5,36,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.40 Crore. The Company is currently promoted and controlled by Mrs. Sonia Mittal and Mr. Sanjay Mittal. The Company offer comprehensive suite of telephony services, covering every voice-based solution that an enterprise needs. It deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of providing platform for enterprise voice and data cloud telephony services. It also provide IT solutions for cloud telephony to global telecom service providers.The Company deliver end-to-end Cloud Telephony solutions for Enterprises. Vivo converged platform is solid, scalable and yet simple- solid as it harnesses the robustness of TDM networks; scalable as it rides a ubiquitous MPLS cloud, and simple because it integrates everything in the background. The Company is a cloud based Unified Conferencing Company providing relevant communication platforms that helps enterprise to connect, converge and converse with users and partners across the globe. The Company offer every conceivable collaboration and online meeting solution like unified conferencing, web conferencing, audio conferencing, webinars, webcasts, events, Instant Messaging Services and more. As an end-to-end voice solution service provider, Vivos globally available cloud platform hosts every conceivable enterprise voice service that todays businesses need.As an end-to-end voice solution service provider, the Companys globally available cloud platform hosts every conceivable enterprise voice service that todays businesses need. The Company is a comprehensive call center function for both inbound and outbound processes with advanced functionality which has never been easier. The Company delivers converged voice and data while enabling businesses to use Intelligent SIP Trunking by breaking the fixed-line model. The solution enables businesses to conduct on-demand conference calls anytime, anywhere be it meetings, trainings, brainstorming sessions, team calls, Audio Conferencing service is designed to scale and support all kinds of need.Vivo operate an internally developed software-based cloud communications platform with capabilities to manage voice and messaging for Telecom Service Providers/ System Integrators. The Company handle all traffic generated from their enterprise clients through cloud communications platform. The Company infrastructure is distributed across four data centers globally since all of these data centers are equipped with requisite failovers and redundancies necessary for maintaining 24x7 operations. The data centers are linked to each other via encrypted private networks to ensure data security. This allows the Company to securely transfer data between various data centers. In addition, the Company maintain a disaster recovery setup in India where critical systems are backed-up to ensure business continuity in case of natural disasters. This layout in addition to defined backup policies allows to ensure high uptimes and provide uninterrupted service to clients.