iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S A Tech Software India Ltd Share Price

122.15
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:36 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126
  • Day's High126
  • 52 Wk High250
  • Prev. Close125.05
  • Day's Low122.15
  • 52 Wk Low 102.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.88
  • P/E44.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.01
  • EPS2.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)159.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

S A Tech Software India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

126

Prev. Close

125.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4.88

Day's High

126

Day's Low

122.15

52 Week's High

250

52 Week's Low

102.05

Book Value

30.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

159.49

P/E

44.34

EPS

2.82

Divi. Yield

0

S A Tech Software India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

S A Tech Software India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

S A Tech Software India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.90%

Foreign: 54.90%

Indian: 14.54%

Non-Promoter- 5.28%

Institutions: 5.28%

Non-Institutions: 25.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

S A Tech Software India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

0.43

0.43

0.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.51

7.3

6.21

11.49

Net Worth

11.67

7.73

6.64

11.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

S A Tech Software India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT S A Tech Software India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Joshi

Non Executive Director

Ritesh R Sharma

Independent Director

Kaustubh Karwe

Independent Director

Sarika Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arnika Choudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S A Tech Software India Ltd

Summary

S A Tech Software India Limited was originally incorporated as S A Tech Software India Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 01, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from S A Tech Software India Private Limited to S A Tech Software India Limited on October 16, 2023, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on November 03, 2023.S A Tech Software India Limited centered in Pune and Bengaluru, is an IT consulting Subsidiary Company of foreign body corporate SA Technologies Inc, USA promoted by Mr. Manoj Joshi and Ms. Priyanka Joshi; some diligent promoters who have experience in Information Technology. SAT Software India are an AI-driven IT consulting company, offering scalable IT outsourcing solutions and Global Development Centers (GDCs) that enhance business agility and efficiency.The Company incorporated in India as a subsidiary of USA based parent company SA Technologies Inc., USA and started the IT Consulting business in Pune in 2012. It launched new business operations in Bangalore in 2014. The Company became Microsoft Gold Partner and started offshore business from Pune development center in 2016 and in 2020, became Google Cloud Partner. Company has come out with an IPO of issuing upto 39,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in July, 2024.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the S A Tech Software India Ltd share price today?

The S A Tech Software India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of S A Tech Software India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S A Tech Software India Ltd is ₹159.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S A Tech Software India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S A Tech Software India Ltd is 44.34 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S A Tech Software India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S A Tech Software India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S A Tech Software India Ltd is ₹102.05 and ₹250 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S A Tech Software India Ltd?

S A Tech Software India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 6.24%, 3 Month at -19.81% and 1 Month at -4.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S A Tech Software India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S A Tech Software India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.45 %
Institutions - 5.28 %
Public - 25.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR S A Tech Software India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.