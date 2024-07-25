Summary

S A Tech Software India Limited was originally incorporated as S A Tech Software India Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 01, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from S A Tech Software India Private Limited to S A Tech Software India Limited on October 16, 2023, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on November 03, 2023.S A Tech Software India Limited centered in Pune and Bengaluru, is an IT consulting Subsidiary Company of foreign body corporate SA Technologies Inc, USA promoted by Mr. Manoj Joshi and Ms. Priyanka Joshi; some diligent promoters who have experience in Information Technology. SAT Software India are an AI-driven IT consulting company, offering scalable IT outsourcing solutions and Global Development Centers (GDCs) that enhance business agility and efficiency.The Company incorporated in India as a subsidiary of USA based parent company SA Technologies Inc., USA and started the IT Consulting business in Pune in 2012. It launched new business operations in Bangalore in 2014. The Company became Microsoft Gold Partner and started offshore business from Pune development center in 2016 and in 2020, became Google Cloud Partner. Company has come out with an IPO of issuing upto 39,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in July, 2024.

