Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹125.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.88
Day's High₹126
Day's Low₹122.15
52 Week's High₹250
52 Week's Low₹102.05
Book Value₹30.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)159.49
P/E44.34
EPS2.82
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
0.43
0.43
0.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.51
7.3
6.21
11.49
Net Worth
11.67
7.73
6.64
11.92
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Joshi
Non Executive Director
Ritesh R Sharma
Independent Director
Kaustubh Karwe
Independent Director
Sarika Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arnika Choudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S A Tech Software India Ltd
Summary
S A Tech Software India Limited was originally incorporated as S A Tech Software India Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 01, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter, name of Company was changed from S A Tech Software India Private Limited to S A Tech Software India Limited on October 16, 2023, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on November 03, 2023.S A Tech Software India Limited centered in Pune and Bengaluru, is an IT consulting Subsidiary Company of foreign body corporate SA Technologies Inc, USA promoted by Mr. Manoj Joshi and Ms. Priyanka Joshi; some diligent promoters who have experience in Information Technology. SAT Software India are an AI-driven IT consulting company, offering scalable IT outsourcing solutions and Global Development Centers (GDCs) that enhance business agility and efficiency.The Company incorporated in India as a subsidiary of USA based parent company SA Technologies Inc., USA and started the IT Consulting business in Pune in 2012. It launched new business operations in Bangalore in 2014. The Company became Microsoft Gold Partner and started offshore business from Pune development center in 2016 and in 2020, became Google Cloud Partner. Company has come out with an IPO of issuing upto 39,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in July, 2024.
Read More
The S A Tech Software India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S A Tech Software India Ltd is ₹159.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S A Tech Software India Ltd is 44.34 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S A Tech Software India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S A Tech Software India Ltd is ₹102.05 and ₹250 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S A Tech Software India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 6.24%, 3 Month at -19.81% and 1 Month at -4.07%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.