S A Tech Software India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.16
0.43
0.43
0.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.51
7.3
6.21
11.49
Net Worth
11.67
7.73
6.64
11.92
Minority Interest
Debt
12.88
14.59
19.59
14.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.55
22.32
26.23
26.87
Fixed Assets
8.7
7.84
7.65
5.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
1.18
1.83
0.15
Networking Capital
14.91
7.18
15.53
19.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.76
6.03
9.8
9.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.66
13.5
11.79
17.49
Sundry Creditors
-1.36
-2.89
-0.73
-0.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.15
-9.46
-5.33
-6.9
Cash
0.61
6.11
1.22
1.16
Total Assets
24.56
22.31
26.23
26.87
