S A Tech Software India Ltd Balance Sheet

118.2
(0.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:06 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.16

0.43

0.43

0.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.51

7.3

6.21

11.49

Net Worth

11.67

7.73

6.64

11.92

Minority Interest

Debt

12.88

14.59

19.59

14.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.55

22.32

26.23

26.87

Fixed Assets

8.7

7.84

7.65

5.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

1.18

1.83

0.15

Networking Capital

14.91

7.18

15.53

19.81

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.76

6.03

9.8

9.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.66

13.5

11.79

17.49

Sundry Creditors

-1.36

-2.89

-0.73

-0.65

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.15

-9.46

-5.33

-6.9

Cash

0.61

6.11

1.22

1.16

Total Assets

24.56

22.31

26.23

26.87

