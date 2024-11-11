SATECH : 11-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 09, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 11, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 S A Tech Software India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)