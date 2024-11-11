|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|SATECH : 11-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 09, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 11, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 S A Tech Software India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|S A TECH SOFTWARE INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Sep-2024 to consider Other business. S A Tech Software India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.