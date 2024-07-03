Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹79
Prev. Close₹77.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.07
Day's High₹79
Day's Low₹76
52 Week's High₹173.7
52 Week's Low₹61.75
Book Value₹21.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)272.51
P/E102.11
EPS0.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.58
34.58
34.58
18.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.4
23.04
20.28
12.38
Net Worth
59.98
57.62
54.86
31.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
42.18
35.18
25.08
21.51
yoy growth (%)
19.88
40.27
16.61
-9.4
Raw materials
-23.77
-16.29
-4.8
-3.62
As % of sales
56.36
46.31
19.14
16.85
Employee costs
-12.95
-13.85
-16.09
-15.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
1.24
1.65
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.32
-0.37
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.16
0.76
1.3
Working capital
-2.26
6.02
-4.93
13.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.88
40.27
16.61
-9.4
Op profit growth
9.01
-9.73
-34,699.99
-62.3
EBIT growth
32.48
-20.31
-5,034.99
-99.08
Net profit growth
30.63
-55.17
104.29
-237.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
93.28
92.96
60.92
50.01
42.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.28
92.96
60.92
50.01
42.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.25
1.14
2.74
0.4
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
L P Sashikumar
Non Executive Director
Clinton Travis Caddell
Independent Director
Deepa Chandra
Independent Director
Deepankar Tiwari
Non Executive Director
Bernd Michael Perschke
Executive Director
Seetepalli Venkat Raghunand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Adalat Srikanth
Reports by Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in March 1994, in Andhra Pradesh, Goldstone Technologies Ltd, (Earlier known as Goldstone Engineering Ltd) is a Specialist Full-Stack BI, Data Analytics and IT Services Consulting Firm. It encompasses a host of strategic Services to improve data planning, reduce costs and accelerate BI Adoption, enabling Clients to greatly reduce the time-to-value.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of IT and ITeS services. It offers highly complex and mission critical solutions such as Software Support, Software Maintenance, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), etc. The Company has a strong presence in the US and European markets for its highly specialized consulting services and Forte to Java Migration projects. It has strong initiatives to capture the new markets in the field of IT and IT Enabled Services. It has entered into an agreement with PSF s.r.l Italy for obtaining the know-how relating to the manufacture of Thermoweld Heat Shrinkable Sleeves, using M/s Fujikura Limiteds technology.GTL has now diversified into Telecommunications, Electricity, Automobile Spares and infrastructure development as they are recognised industries of growth potential.The company has globalized its operations by opening a branch in UK and established Strategic relationships in Germany, Belgium and Japan through Business Associates.In 1996-97 M/s Goldstone Telecommunications (India) Ltd was merged with the company and in 1998-99, Goldstone Softech Ltd was amalgamated with the compan
Read More
The Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹78.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹272.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is 102.11 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹61.75 and ₹173.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.16%, 3 Years at -7.18%, 1 Year at -46.87%, 6 Month at -45.64%, 3 Month at -19.09% and 1 Month at 9.95%.
