Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Share Price

78.8
(1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:36 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79
  • Day's High79
  • 52 Wk High173.7
  • Prev. Close77.54
  • Day's Low76
  • 52 Wk Low 61.75
  • Turnover (lac)7.07
  • P/E102.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.49
  • EPS0.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)272.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

79

Prev. Close

77.54

Turnover(Lac.)

7.07

Day's High

79

Day's Low

76

52 Week's High

173.7

52 Week's Low

61.75

Book Value

21.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

272.51

P/E

102.11

EPS

0.76

Divi. Yield

0

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 46.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.58

34.58

34.58

18.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.4

23.04

20.28

12.38

Net Worth

59.98

57.62

54.86

31.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

42.18

35.18

25.08

21.51

yoy growth (%)

19.88

40.27

16.61

-9.4

Raw materials

-23.77

-16.29

-4.8

-3.62

As % of sales

56.36

46.31

19.14

16.85

Employee costs

-12.95

-13.85

-16.09

-15.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

1.24

1.65

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.32

-0.37

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.16

0.76

1.3

Working capital

-2.26

6.02

-4.93

13.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.88

40.27

16.61

-9.4

Op profit growth

9.01

-9.73

-34,699.99

-62.3

EBIT growth

32.48

-20.31

-5,034.99

-99.08

Net profit growth

30.63

-55.17

104.29

-237.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

93.28

92.96

60.92

50.01

42.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.28

92.96

60.92

50.01

42.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.25

1.14

2.74

0.4

0.05

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

L P Sashikumar

Non Executive Director

Clinton Travis Caddell

Independent Director

Deepa Chandra

Independent Director

Deepankar Tiwari

Non Executive Director

Bernd Michael Perschke

Executive Director

Seetepalli Venkat Raghunand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Adalat Srikanth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in March 1994, in Andhra Pradesh, Goldstone Technologies Ltd, (Earlier known as Goldstone Engineering Ltd) is a Specialist Full-Stack BI, Data Analytics and IT Services Consulting Firm. It encompasses a host of strategic Services to improve data planning, reduce costs and accelerate BI Adoption, enabling Clients to greatly reduce the time-to-value.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of IT and ITeS services. It offers highly complex and mission critical solutions such as Software Support, Software Maintenance, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), etc. The Company has a strong presence in the US and European markets for its highly specialized consulting services and Forte to Java Migration projects. It has strong initiatives to capture the new markets in the field of IT and IT Enabled Services. It has entered into an agreement with PSF s.r.l Italy for obtaining the know-how relating to the manufacture of Thermoweld Heat Shrinkable Sleeves, using M/s Fujikura Limiteds technology.GTL has now diversified into Telecommunications, Electricity, Automobile Spares and infrastructure development as they are recognised industries of growth potential.The company has globalized its operations by opening a branch in UK and established Strategic relationships in Germany, Belgium and Japan through Business Associates.In 1996-97 M/s Goldstone Telecommunications (India) Ltd was merged with the company and in 1998-99, Goldstone Softech Ltd was amalgamated with the compan
Company FAQs

What is the Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹78.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹272.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is 102.11 and 3.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹61.75 and ₹173.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd?

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.16%, 3 Years at -7.18%, 1 Year at -46.87%, 6 Month at -45.64%, 3 Month at -19.09% and 1 Month at 9.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.89 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 46.02 %

