Incorporated in March 1994, in Andhra Pradesh, Goldstone Technologies Ltd, (Earlier known as Goldstone Engineering Ltd) is a Specialist Full-Stack BI, Data Analytics and IT Services Consulting Firm. It encompasses a host of strategic Services to improve data planning, reduce costs and accelerate BI Adoption, enabling Clients to greatly reduce the time-to-value.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of IT and ITeS services. It offers highly complex and mission critical solutions such as Software Support, Software Maintenance, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), etc. The Company has a strong presence in the US and European markets for its highly specialized consulting services and Forte to Java Migration projects. It has strong initiatives to capture the new markets in the field of IT and IT Enabled Services. It has entered into an agreement with PSF s.r.l Italy for obtaining the know-how relating to the manufacture of Thermoweld Heat Shrinkable Sleeves, using M/s Fujikura Limiteds technology.GTL has now diversified into Telecommunications, Electricity, Automobile Spares and infrastructure development as they are recognised industries of growth potential.The company has globalized its operations by opening a branch in UK and established Strategic relationships in Germany, Belgium and Japan through Business Associates.In 1996-97 M/s Goldstone Telecommunications (India) Ltd was merged with the company and in 1998-99, Goldstone Softech Ltd was amalgamated with the compan

