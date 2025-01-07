Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
42.18
35.18
25.08
21.51
yoy growth (%)
19.88
40.27
16.61
-9.4
Raw materials
-23.77
-16.29
-4.8
-3.62
As % of sales
56.36
46.31
19.14
16.85
Employee costs
-12.95
-13.85
-16.09
-15.33
As % of sales
30.7
39.35
64.15
71.29
Other costs
-3.41
-3.16
-2.11
-2.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.08
8.99
8.42
11.88
Operating profit
2.04
1.87
2.07
0
OPM
4.84
5.32
8.27
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.32
-0.37
-0.4
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.32
-0.31
-0.08
Other income
0.37
0.02
0.27
0.36
Profit before tax
1.85
1.24
1.65
-0.12
Taxes
-0.43
-0.16
0.76
1.3
Tax rate
-23.49
-12.9
46.26
-1,089.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.42
1.08
2.42
1.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.42
1.08
2.42
1.18
yoy growth (%)
30.63
-55.17
104.29
-237.21
NPM
3.36
3.08
9.66
5.51
