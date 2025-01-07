iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.95
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:48:24 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

42.18

35.18

25.08

21.51

yoy growth (%)

19.88

40.27

16.61

-9.4

Raw materials

-23.77

-16.29

-4.8

-3.62

As % of sales

56.36

46.31

19.14

16.85

Employee costs

-12.95

-13.85

-16.09

-15.33

As % of sales

30.7

39.35

64.15

71.29

Other costs

-3.41

-3.16

-2.11

-2.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.08

8.99

8.42

11.88

Operating profit

2.04

1.87

2.07

0

OPM

4.84

5.32

8.27

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.32

-0.37

-0.4

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.32

-0.31

-0.08

Other income

0.37

0.02

0.27

0.36

Profit before tax

1.85

1.24

1.65

-0.12

Taxes

-0.43

-0.16

0.76

1.3

Tax rate

-23.49

-12.9

46.26

-1,089.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.42

1.08

2.42

1.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.42

1.08

2.42

1.18

yoy growth (%)

30.63

-55.17

104.29

-237.21

NPM

3.36

3.08

9.66

5.51

Aion-Tech Soluti : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.