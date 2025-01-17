iifl-logo-icon 1
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.94

20.07

-4.18

-28.49

Op profit growth

-91.55

14.88

-154.7

193.45

EBIT growth

-68.9

-18.62

-109.36

11.82

Net profit growth

347.65

-108.41

-123.78

435.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.11

1.6

1.67

-2.94

EBIT margin

0.24

0.94

1.38

-14.19

Net profit margin

-1.14

-0.29

4.27

-17.2

RoCE

0.26

0.85

1.11

-8.56

RoNW

-0.32

-0.07

0.89

-2.93

RoA

-0.3

-0.06

0.86

-2.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.31

-0.07

0.81

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.48

-0.24

0.6

-5.82

Book value per share

23.37

23.77

22.97

22.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

-28.06

-103.28

15.76

0

P/CEPS

-18.01

-29.52

21

-1.98

P/B

0.37

0.3

0.55

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

31.45

19.19

22.72

-11.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

416.21

-280.28

774.13

19.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.95

83.81

72.25

59.41

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-48.51

-48.4

-39.66

-36.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.52

-1.21

-1.54

63.03

Net debt / equity

-0.04

0.01

-0.09

-0.32

Net debt / op. profit

-32.75

0.74

-6.92

12.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-13.48

-9.75

Employee costs

-41.71

-50.43

-76.89

-84.65

Other costs

-58.17

-47.96

-7.94

-8.52

