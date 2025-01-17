Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.94
20.07
-4.18
-28.49
Op profit growth
-91.55
14.88
-154.7
193.45
EBIT growth
-68.9
-18.62
-109.36
11.82
Net profit growth
347.65
-108.41
-123.78
435.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.11
1.6
1.67
-2.94
EBIT margin
0.24
0.94
1.38
-14.19
Net profit margin
-1.14
-0.29
4.27
-17.2
RoCE
0.26
0.85
1.11
-8.56
RoNW
-0.32
-0.07
0.89
-2.93
RoA
-0.3
-0.06
0.86
-2.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.31
-0.07
0.81
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.48
-0.24
0.6
-5.82
Book value per share
23.37
23.77
22.97
22.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
-28.06
-103.28
15.76
0
P/CEPS
-18.01
-29.52
21
-1.98
P/B
0.37
0.3
0.55
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
31.45
19.19
22.72
-11.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
416.21
-280.28
774.13
19.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.95
83.81
72.25
59.41
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-48.51
-48.4
-39.66
-36.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.52
-1.21
-1.54
63.03
Net debt / equity
-0.04
0.01
-0.09
-0.32
Net debt / op. profit
-32.75
0.74
-6.92
12.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-13.48
-9.75
Employee costs
-41.71
-50.43
-76.89
-84.65
Other costs
-58.17
-47.96
-7.94
-8.52
