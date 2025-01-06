Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
1.24
1.65
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.32
-0.37
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.16
0.76
1.3
Working capital
-2.26
6.02
-4.93
13.11
Other operating items
Operating
-1.17
6.77
-2.88
13.89
Capital expenditure
0.21
0.44
0.05
-51.05
Free cash flow
-0.95
7.21
-2.82
-37.15
Equity raised
21.79
17.61
10.73
38.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-3.65
2.01
0.68
13.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.18
26.84
8.59
14.86
