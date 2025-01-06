iifl-logo-icon 1
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

74.18
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

Aion-Tech Soluti FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

1.24

1.65

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.32

-0.37

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.16

0.76

1.3

Working capital

-2.26

6.02

-4.93

13.11

Other operating items

Operating

-1.17

6.77

-2.88

13.89

Capital expenditure

0.21

0.44

0.05

-51.05

Free cash flow

-0.95

7.21

-2.82

-37.15

Equity raised

21.79

17.61

10.73

38.89

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-3.65

2.01

0.68

13.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.18

26.84

8.59

14.86

