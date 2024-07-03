Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
20.19
17.8
23.22
26.28
24.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.19
17.8
23.22
26.28
24.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.11
0.31
0.5
0.27
0.25
Total Income
36.31
18.12
23.71
26.55
25.22
Total Expenditure
23.43
17.33
23.72
26.22
24.81
PBIDT
12.88
0.78
-0.01
0.33
0.41
Interest
0.39
0.31
0.25
0.33
0.23
PBDT
12.49
0.47
-0.26
0
0.18
Depreciation
0.6
0.6
0.68
0.34
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.95
0.2
0.02
0.55
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
-0.22
0.03
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
9.93
-0.33
-0.74
-0.92
-0.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.93
-0.33
-0.74
-0.92
-0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
13.68
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.75
-0.33
-0.74
-0.92
-0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.87
-0.1
-0.21
-0.27
-0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.58
34.58
34.58
34.58
34.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
63.79
4.38
-0.04
1.25
1.64
PBDTM(%)
61.86
2.64
-1.11
0
0.72
PATM(%)
49.18
-1.85
-3.18
-3.5
-0.8
