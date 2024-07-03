iifl-logo-icon 1
Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

72.01
(-2.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

20.19

17.8

23.22

26.28

24.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.19

17.8

23.22

26.28

24.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.11

0.31

0.5

0.27

0.25

Total Income

36.31

18.12

23.71

26.55

25.22

Total Expenditure

23.43

17.33

23.72

26.22

24.81

PBIDT

12.88

0.78

-0.01

0.33

0.41

Interest

0.39

0.31

0.25

0.33

0.23

PBDT

12.49

0.47

-0.26

0

0.18

Depreciation

0.6

0.6

0.68

0.34

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.95

0.2

0.02

0.55

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.01

-0.22

0.03

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

9.93

-0.33

-0.74

-0.92

-0.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.93

-0.33

-0.74

-0.92

-0.2

Extra-ordinary Items

13.68

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.75

-0.33

-0.74

-0.92

-0.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.87

-0.1

-0.21

-0.27

-0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.58

34.58

34.58

34.58

34.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

63.79

4.38

-0.04

1.25

1.64

PBDTM(%)

61.86

2.64

-1.11

0

0.72

PATM(%)

49.18

-1.85

-3.18

-3.5

-0.8

Aion-Tech Soluti: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

Follow us on

