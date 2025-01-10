Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.58
34.58
34.58
18.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.4
23.04
20.28
12.38
Net Worth
59.98
57.62
54.86
31.16
Minority Interest
Debt
9.57
4.57
3.73
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
69.55
62.19
58.59
31.29
Fixed Assets
16.88
14.41
10
9.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.05
24.05
9.28
9.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.84
0.71
0.67
0.87
Networking Capital
7.7
7.11
6.66
9.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
19
17.19
14.19
10.38
Debtor Days
89.8
Other Current Assets
10.37
5.86
7.02
10.73
Sundry Creditors
-11.87
-8.86
-7.77
-4.91
Creditor Days
42.48
Other Current Liabilities
-9.8
-7.08
-6.78
-6.25
Cash
20.08
15.9
31.99
1.23
Total Assets
69.55
62.18
58.6
31.29
