Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Board approved the second quarter results, appointment of company secretary & investment in subsidiary (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary for providing digital solutions for meeting the needs of zero-emission fleets (Fleet Operating Companies Logistics Companies Automobile companies) in EV and Hydrogen mobility 2. To consider the resignation of Mr. Pavan Chavali as Managing Director and also as Director of the Company 3. To take note of the expiry of the term of Mr. K S Sarma as Independent Director 4. To reconstitute various Committees of the Company Resignation of MD; other changes in Directors & Incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary & reconstitution of Committees (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the draft Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting Directors Report and to fix the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13th August, 2024 - Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and all other applicable provisions if any we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Aion-Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Goldstone Technologies Limited) (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 8 2024 at 4:00 pm to consider and approve : 1. Divestment of entire 100% shareholding in the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company - Wowtruck Technologies Private Limited subject to the requisite approval of the members of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 8th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 19th July, 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the board meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 Intimation regarding re-appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 & FY 2025-26 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Intimation regarding re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the terms of the proposed rights issue of equity shares and/or other modalities We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on April 29, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following terms of Rights Issue: a) Instrument: Partly paid-up Equity Shares. b) Rights Issue Size: Not exceeding Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores Only). We wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29th April, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following terms of Rights Issue : a) Instrument : Partly Paid up Equity Shares b) Rights Issue Size : Not exceeding Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crores Only) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Outcome of the Board meeting held on 22nd February, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024