|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th August, 2024 Submission of the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 under Regulation 30 and 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.