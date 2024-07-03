Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹106.25
Prev. Close₹106.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.03
Day's High₹106.25
Day's Low₹100.95
52 Week's High₹205
52 Week's Low₹86.2
Book Value₹48.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.56
P/E10.52
EPS10.1
Divi. Yield1.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.93
2.93
2.52
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.42
8.38
0.66
0.97
Net Worth
13.35
11.31
3.18
1.87
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
87.33
63.13
56.62
29.71
30.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.33
63.13
56.62
29.71
30.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.76
0.05
0.16
0.45
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
PRADEEP GUPTA
Director
KRISHAN KANT TULSHAN
Managing Director
Dhaval Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Savita Rana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd
Summary
Cyber Media Research & Services Limited was originally incorporated as IDC (India) Limited on August 29, 1996. The name of the Company was changed to Cyber Media Research Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 28, 2011 and further the name was changed to Cyber Media Research & Services Limited on on March 26, 2014. The immediate and holding company is Cyber Media Research & Services Limited and ultimate holding company is Cyber Media (India) Limited, both incorporated in India.A part of CyberMedia, South Asias largest specialty media and media services group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) has been a front runner in market research, consulting and advisory services since 1986. The Company commenced operations on October 14, 1996. In 1998, it acquired the running business of IDC India, a division of Cyber Media (India) Limited. Later, in year 2017, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the Republic of Singapore under the name of Cyber Media Services Pte Limited. The principal activity of the Company is advertising activities and digital marketing services. The Company offers research-based insights and consulting services - market intelligence, market sizing, stakeholder satisfaction, growth opportunity identification, incubation advisory, and go-to-market services - covering the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Semiconductors.Apart from this, it has four revenue streams i.e., Digital Marketing, Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher
Read More
The Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is ₹29.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is 10.52 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is ₹86.2 and ₹205 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -25.55%, 1 Year at -35.47%, 6 Month at -38.30%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at 22.90%.
