Summary

Cyber Media Research & Services Limited was originally incorporated as IDC (India) Limited on August 29, 1996. The name of the Company was changed to Cyber Media Research Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 28, 2011 and further the name was changed to Cyber Media Research & Services Limited on on March 26, 2014. The immediate and holding company is Cyber Media Research & Services Limited and ultimate holding company is Cyber Media (India) Limited, both incorporated in India.A part of CyberMedia, South Asias largest specialty media and media services group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) has been a front runner in market research, consulting and advisory services since 1986. The Company commenced operations on October 14, 1996. In 1998, it acquired the running business of IDC India, a division of Cyber Media (India) Limited. Later, in year 2017, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the Republic of Singapore under the name of Cyber Media Services Pte Limited. The principal activity of the Company is advertising activities and digital marketing services. The Company offers research-based insights and consulting services - market intelligence, market sizing, stakeholder satisfaction, growth opportunity identification, incubation advisory, and go-to-market services - covering the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Semiconductors.Apart from this, it has four revenue streams i.e., Digital Marketing, Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher

