Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd Share Price

100.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106.25
  • Day's High106.25
  • 52 Wk High205
  • Prev. Close106.25
  • Day's Low100.95
  • 52 Wk Low 86.2
  • Turnover (lac)4.03
  • P/E10.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.11
  • EPS10.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.56
  • Div. Yield1.88
No Records Found

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

106.25

Prev. Close

106.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4.03

Day's High

106.25

Day's Low

100.95

52 Week's High

205

52 Week's Low

86.2

Book Value

48.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.56

P/E

10.52

EPS

10.1

Divi. Yield

1.88

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.42%

Non-Promoter- 3.78%

Institutions: 3.77%

Non-Institutions: 53.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.93

2.93

2.52

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.42

8.38

0.66

0.97

Net Worth

13.35

11.31

3.18

1.87

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

87.33

63.13

56.62

29.71

30.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.33

63.13

56.62

29.71

30.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.76

0.05

0.16

0.45

0.27

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

PRADEEP GUPTA

Director

KRISHAN KANT TULSHAN

Managing Director

Dhaval Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Savita Rana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd

Summary

Cyber Media Research & Services Limited was originally incorporated as IDC (India) Limited on August 29, 1996. The name of the Company was changed to Cyber Media Research Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 28, 2011 and further the name was changed to Cyber Media Research & Services Limited on on March 26, 2014. The immediate and holding company is Cyber Media Research & Services Limited and ultimate holding company is Cyber Media (India) Limited, both incorporated in India.A part of CyberMedia, South Asias largest specialty media and media services group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) has been a front runner in market research, consulting and advisory services since 1986. The Company commenced operations on October 14, 1996. In 1998, it acquired the running business of IDC India, a division of Cyber Media (India) Limited. Later, in year 2017, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the Republic of Singapore under the name of Cyber Media Services Pte Limited. The principal activity of the Company is advertising activities and digital marketing services. The Company offers research-based insights and consulting services - market intelligence, market sizing, stakeholder satisfaction, growth opportunity identification, incubation advisory, and go-to-market services - covering the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Semiconductors.Apart from this, it has four revenue streams i.e., Digital Marketing, Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher
Company FAQs

What is the Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd share price today?

The Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is ₹29.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is 10.52 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is ₹86.2 and ₹205 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd?

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -25.55%, 1 Year at -35.47%, 6 Month at -38.30%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at 22.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.42 %
Institutions - 3.77 %
Public - 53.81 %

