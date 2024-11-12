|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Cyber Media Research & Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidate) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Cyber Media Research & Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Cyber Media Research & Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation Cyber Media Research & Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024. Cyber Media Research & Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.