Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd Summary

Cyber Media Research & Services Limited was originally incorporated as IDC (India) Limited on August 29, 1996. The name of the Company was changed to Cyber Media Research Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 28, 2011 and further the name was changed to Cyber Media Research & Services Limited on on March 26, 2014. The immediate and holding company is Cyber Media Research & Services Limited and ultimate holding company is Cyber Media (India) Limited, both incorporated in India.A part of CyberMedia, South Asias largest specialty media and media services group, CyberMedia Research (CMR) has been a front runner in market research, consulting and advisory services since 1986. The Company commenced operations on October 14, 1996. In 1998, it acquired the running business of IDC India, a division of Cyber Media (India) Limited. Later, in year 2017, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the Republic of Singapore under the name of Cyber Media Services Pte Limited. The principal activity of the Company is advertising activities and digital marketing services. The Company offers research-based insights and consulting services - market intelligence, market sizing, stakeholder satisfaction, growth opportunity identification, incubation advisory, and go-to-market services - covering the Information Technology, Telecommunications, Semiconductors.Apart from this, it has four revenue streams i.e., Digital Marketing, Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher Monetization, and Data Analytics. These together form the pillars of the digital marketing landscape, i.e. it provide proprietary solutions that enable advertisers and publishers to match the right ad with the right user. This helps drive higher conversions and sales for advertisers, which enables publishers to earn more. In September 2022, the Company made an Initial Public Offer of 7,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 14.04 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 4,08,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 7.34 Crore and 3,72,000 Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs 6.70 Crore Offer for Sale. At present, the automation in ad tech and data analytics industry is driving significant changes, and data acts a critical enabler. Its algorithms leverage large sets of data, process it via AI engines to provide the right results, therefore simplifying digital marketing. CMGalaxy, Auxo Ads and CyberAds is CMRSLs propriety products for different stakeholders in the ecosystem..