No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.96
166.75
12.87
11.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,170.53
1,746.53
1,178.34
1,048.02
Net Worth
2,184.49
1,913.28
1,191.21
1,060
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,989.8
|22.54
|10,81,735.81
|11,828
|4.22
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,468
|22.74
|6,09,866.12
|7,759
|2.93
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,528.7
|34.24
|4,14,837.98
|2,657
|3.93
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
238.05
|20.72
|2,49,568.66
|2,614.2
|2.52
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,616.3
|34.67
|1,66,517.25
|1,386
|1.16
|9,966.6
|757.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Unit No.408 4th Flr Time Tower,
MG Road DLF QE,
Haryana - 122002
Tel: +91 22 6986 3600
Website: http://www.pinelabs.com
Email: cosecy@pinelabs.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Pine Labs Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.