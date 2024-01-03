Pine Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
13.96
166.75
12.87
11.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,170.53
1,746.53
1,178.34
1,048.02
Net Worth
2,184.49
1,913.28
1,191.21
1,060
Minority Interest
Debt
306.96
236.39
190.74
146.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,491.45
2,149.67
1,381.95
1,206.58
Fixed Assets
1,366.35
1,140.63
1,027.59
380.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.78
49.57
34.41
760.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
106.9
89.81
37
48.5
Networking Capital
-3,412.02
-2,903.56
-2,280.46
-138.38
Inventories
20.88
11.76
3.55
3.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
480.7
296.17
360.1
97.62
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
998.38
899.02
540.82
237.89
Sundry Creditors
-384.43
-265.41
-207.5
-39.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4,527.55
-3,845.1
-2,977.43
-437.41
Cash
4,417.44
3,773.22
2,563.41
155.32
Total Assets
2,491.45
2,149.67
1,381.95
1,206.58
