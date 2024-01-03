iifl-logo

Pine Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

13.96

166.75

12.87

11.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,170.53

1,746.53

1,178.34

1,048.02

Net Worth

2,184.49

1,913.28

1,191.21

1,060

Minority Interest

Debt

306.96

236.39

190.74

146.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,491.45

2,149.67

1,381.95

1,206.58

Fixed Assets

1,366.35

1,140.63

1,027.59

380.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.78

49.57

34.41

760.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

106.9

89.81

37

48.5

Networking Capital

-3,412.02

-2,903.56

-2,280.46

-138.38

Inventories

20.88

11.76

3.55

3.27

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

480.7

296.17

360.1

97.62

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

998.38

899.02

540.82

237.89

Sundry Creditors

-384.43

-265.41

-207.5

-39.75

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4,527.55

-3,845.1

-2,977.43

-437.41

Cash

4,417.44

3,773.22

2,563.41

155.32

Total Assets

2,491.45

2,149.67

1,381.95

1,206.58

