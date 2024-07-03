Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹95.95
Prev. Close₹101
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.51
Day's High₹101
Day's Low₹95.95
52 Week's High₹218.9
52 Week's Low₹95.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.34
P/E77.1
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.48
5.48
4
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.18
17.47
3.76
5.58
Net Worth
23.66
22.95
7.76
5.59
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19.24
21.14
20.86
19.64
19.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.24
21.14
20.86
19.64
19.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.71
0.58
0.46
0.62
0.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Kumar Pahariya
Whole-time Director
Niru Pahariya
Director
Mr. Samyak Jain
Independent Director
Nitin Bhatt
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Upadhyay
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshita Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vertexplus Technologies Ltd
Summary
Vertexplus Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 20, 2010 as Vertexplus Technologies Private Limited with theRoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Vertexplus Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is an Information Technology company engaged in Consulting, Outsourcing, Infrastructure and Digital Solutions and Services.The Company provides various types of services to the clients like Strategy and Architecture, BI and Analytics, Cloud, Big Data and Enterprise Application. Under Digital Media, it offers security and software development consulting services for blockchain companies. Cloud Services help a business to boom and recover from any loss by powering the other technologies such as mobility, big data, and social media. Through Cloud Services, the Company help clients to reduce their cost, enhance work efficiency, and to make the bestuse of their resources. Presently, the Company is floated by a group of professionals having interest in IT enabled services, digital media, technology consulting, providing business solutions etc. It also encourage & organize in-house technology discussion & knowledge sharing sessions to innovate new modes of development & incorporate new technologies to enhance solution capability. It ensure quality and time delivery in the most cost-effective manner
Read More
The Vertexplus Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is ₹55.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is 77.1 and 2.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertexplus Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is ₹95.95 and ₹218.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Vertexplus Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.22%, 6 Month at -39.88%, 3 Month at -18.35% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
