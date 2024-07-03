iifl-logo-icon 1
Vertexplus Technologies Ltd Share Price

101
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open95.95
  • Day's High101
  • 52 Wk High218.9
  • Prev. Close101
  • Day's Low95.95
  • 52 Wk Low 95.95
  • Turnover (lac)11.51
  • P/E77.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

95.95

Prev. Close

101

Turnover(Lac.)

11.51

Day's High

101

Day's Low

95.95

52 Week's High

218.9

52 Week's Low

95.95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.34

P/E

77.1

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.99%

Non-Promoter- 3.92%

Institutions: 3.92%

Non-Institutions: 23.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.48

5.48

4

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.18

17.47

3.76

5.58

Net Worth

23.66

22.95

7.76

5.59

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19.24

21.14

20.86

19.64

19.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.24

21.14

20.86

19.64

19.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.71

0.58

0.46

0.62

0.47

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vertexplus Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Kumar Pahariya

Whole-time Director

Niru Pahariya

Director

Mr. Samyak Jain

Independent Director

Nitin Bhatt

Independent Director

Manoj Kumar Upadhyay

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshita Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vertexplus Technologies Ltd

Summary

Summary

Vertexplus Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 20, 2010 as Vertexplus Technologies Private Limited with theRoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Vertexplus Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is an Information Technology company engaged in Consulting, Outsourcing, Infrastructure and Digital Solutions and Services.The Company provides various types of services to the clients like Strategy and Architecture, BI and Analytics, Cloud, Big Data and Enterprise Application. Under Digital Media, it offers security and software development consulting services for blockchain companies. Cloud Services help a business to boom and recover from any loss by powering the other technologies such as mobility, big data, and social media. Through Cloud Services, the Company help clients to reduce their cost, enhance work efficiency, and to make the bestuse of their resources. Presently, the Company is floated by a group of professionals having interest in IT enabled services, digital media, technology consulting, providing business solutions etc. It also encourage & organize in-house technology discussion & knowledge sharing sessions to innovate new modes of development & incorporate new technologies to enhance solution capability. It ensure quality and time delivery in the most cost-effective manner
Company FAQs

What is the Vertexplus Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Vertexplus Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is ₹55.34 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is 77.1 and 2.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertexplus Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is ₹95.95 and ₹218.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd?

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.22%, 6 Month at -39.88%, 3 Month at -18.35% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vertexplus Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.00 %
Institutions - 3.92 %
Public - 23.08 %

