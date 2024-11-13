Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

To consider resignation of Mr. Nitesh Sharma from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and Appointment of Ms. Sandhya Sharma as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024