|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|To consider resignation of Mr. Nitesh Sharma from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and Appointment of Ms. Sandhya Sharma as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|1. Noting of resignation of Ms. Akshita Goyal from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 2.To appoint Mr. Nitesh Sharma (Membership No: A45036) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.