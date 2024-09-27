The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the date for Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Video Means (VOAM) and adopted notice of Annual General Meeting. Vertexplus Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Vertexplus Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)