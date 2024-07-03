Vertexplus Technologies Ltd Summary

Vertexplus Technologies Limited was originally incorporated on October 20, 2010 as Vertexplus Technologies Private Limited with theRoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Vertexplus Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company is an Information Technology company engaged in Consulting, Outsourcing, Infrastructure and Digital Solutions and Services.The Company provides various types of services to the clients like Strategy and Architecture, BI and Analytics, Cloud, Big Data and Enterprise Application. Under Digital Media, it offers security and software development consulting services for blockchain companies. Cloud Services help a business to boom and recover from any loss by powering the other technologies such as mobility, big data, and social media. Through Cloud Services, the Company help clients to reduce their cost, enhance work efficiency, and to make the bestuse of their resources. Presently, the Company is floated by a group of professionals having interest in IT enabled services, digital media, technology consulting, providing business solutions etc. It also encourage & organize in-house technology discussion & knowledge sharing sessions to innovate new modes of development & incorporate new technologies to enhance solution capability. It ensure quality and time delivery in the most cost-effective manner to determine the success of enterprise projects through five delivery models, including Off-shore Model, On-site Model, Hybrid Model, Global Model and Strategic Partnerships. Since Company has experience across various industry sectors, it collaborate with companies to fulfill their ever-evolving Information Technology needs and support business with solutions to strengthen their current capabilities. From small programming assignments, to an intensely complex project, it has developed dynamic, integrated applications & systems that enable business to succeed, scale, expand the business. In 2017-18, the Company formed a Subsidiary, Vertexplus Technologies Pte. Ltd. in Singapore for expansion of business in Asia. It established a new development facility at Noida in 2021.The Company has come out with a Public Issue in March, 2023 by issuing upto 14,79,600 Equity Shares through fresh issue.