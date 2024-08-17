iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Share Price

1.25
(-3.85%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.25

Prev. Close

1.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

1.25

Day's Low

1.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

118.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.46%

Foreign: 0.46%

Indian: 1.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 98.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

34.61

70.63

18.08

18.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

395.97

358.98

364.85

384.63

Net Worth

430.58

429.61

382.93

402.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1,473.79

1,233.17

1,556.91

yoy growth (%)

19.51

-20.79

Raw materials

-158.67

-98.45

0

As % of sales

10.76

7.98

0

Employee costs

-44.03

-44.77

-46.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

13.05

15.82

16.42

Depreciation

-7.77

-10.04

-8.8

Tax paid

-2.5

-5.1

-7.63

Working capital

3.16

84.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.51

-20.79

Op profit growth

-99.77

-17.68

EBIT growth

-43.8

-9.24

Net profit growth

-1.64

21.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Madhavi Vuppalapati

Director

A Vijay Kumar

Director

Satyapal Narang

Managing Director

Satish Kumar Vuppalapati

Director

Prithpal Singh

Company Secretary

Malleswara Durga Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

Summary

A CMMI level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified global provider of IT consulting and engineering solutions company named Prithvi Information Solutions Limited (PSIL), which was incorporated on 24th July 1998. Prithvis registered office in Hyderabad, India and US head office, global network of development centers and sales offices are in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Prithvi operates under five strategic business units jointly addressing a wide spectrum of client needs. Its solutions are particularly advanced and powerful for these vertical markets include Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and Telecom. The first overseas office in USA was established in the year 2000 and also PSIL was rated among top 40 companies in the same year from the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Companys status was converted into public limited in the identical year of 2000. In 2001, ranked as the 6th largest exporter in State of AP for the year 2001-02(as per STPI) and also bagged first Government order for development of software from the State of Ohio. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was obtained by the company in the year 2002 and also received Business Initiative Directions Quality Summit Award for Excellence and Business Prestige in Gold Category for the Year 2002. After a year, in 2003 an ISO 9001:2000 certification was granted to the company. PSIL had partnered with market leaders during the year 2004 in their respective areas like Microsoft, Sybase, Teradat
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.