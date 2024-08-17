Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.25
Prev. Close₹1.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹1.25
Day's Low₹1.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹118.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
34.61
70.63
18.08
18.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
395.97
358.98
364.85
384.63
Net Worth
430.58
429.61
382.93
402.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1,473.79
1,233.17
1,556.91
yoy growth (%)
19.51
-20.79
Raw materials
-158.67
-98.45
0
As % of sales
10.76
7.98
0
Employee costs
-44.03
-44.77
-46.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
13.05
15.82
16.42
Depreciation
-7.77
-10.04
-8.8
Tax paid
-2.5
-5.1
-7.63
Working capital
3.16
84.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.51
-20.79
Op profit growth
-99.77
-17.68
EBIT growth
-43.8
-9.24
Net profit growth
-1.64
21.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Madhavi Vuppalapati
Director
A Vijay Kumar
Director
Satyapal Narang
Managing Director
Satish Kumar Vuppalapati
Director
Prithpal Singh
Company Secretary
Malleswara Durga Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd
Summary
A CMMI level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified global provider of IT consulting and engineering solutions company named Prithvi Information Solutions Limited (PSIL), which was incorporated on 24th July 1998. Prithvis registered office in Hyderabad, India and US head office, global network of development centers and sales offices are in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Prithvi operates under five strategic business units jointly addressing a wide spectrum of client needs. Its solutions are particularly advanced and powerful for these vertical markets include Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and Telecom. The first overseas office in USA was established in the year 2000 and also PSIL was rated among top 40 companies in the same year from the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Companys status was converted into public limited in the identical year of 2000. In 2001, ranked as the 6th largest exporter in State of AP for the year 2001-02(as per STPI) and also bagged first Government order for development of software from the State of Ohio. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was obtained by the company in the year 2002 and also received Business Initiative Directions Quality Summit Award for Excellence and Business Prestige in Gold Category for the Year 2002. After a year, in 2003 an ISO 9001:2000 certification was granted to the company. PSIL had partnered with market leaders during the year 2004 in their respective areas like Microsoft, Sybase, Teradat
Read More
