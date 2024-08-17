Summary

A CMMI level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified global provider of IT consulting and engineering solutions company named Prithvi Information Solutions Limited (PSIL), which was incorporated on 24th July 1998. Prithvis registered office in Hyderabad, India and US head office, global network of development centers and sales offices are in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Prithvi operates under five strategic business units jointly addressing a wide spectrum of client needs. Its solutions are particularly advanced and powerful for these vertical markets include Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and Telecom. The first overseas office in USA was established in the year 2000 and also PSIL was rated among top 40 companies in the same year from the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Companys status was converted into public limited in the identical year of 2000. In 2001, ranked as the 6th largest exporter in State of AP for the year 2001-02(as per STPI) and also bagged first Government order for development of software from the State of Ohio. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was obtained by the company in the year 2002 and also received Business Initiative Directions Quality Summit Award for Excellence and Business Prestige in Gold Category for the Year 2002. After a year, in 2003 an ISO 9001:2000 certification was granted to the company. PSIL had partnered with market leaders during the year 2004 in their respective areas like Microsoft, Sybase, Teradat

