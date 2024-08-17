Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Summary

A CMMI level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001:2005 certified global provider of IT consulting and engineering solutions company named Prithvi Information Solutions Limited (PSIL), which was incorporated on 24th July 1998. Prithvis registered office in Hyderabad, India and US head office, global network of development centers and sales offices are in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Prithvi operates under five strategic business units jointly addressing a wide spectrum of client needs. Its solutions are particularly advanced and powerful for these vertical markets include Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and Telecom. The first overseas office in USA was established in the year 2000 and also PSIL was rated among top 40 companies in the same year from the State of Andhra Pradesh. The Companys status was converted into public limited in the identical year of 2000. In 2001, ranked as the 6th largest exporter in State of AP for the year 2001-02(as per STPI) and also bagged first Government order for development of software from the State of Ohio. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was obtained by the company in the year 2002 and also received Business Initiative Directions Quality Summit Award for Excellence and Business Prestige in Gold Category for the Year 2002. After a year, in 2003 an ISO 9001:2000 certification was granted to the company. PSIL had partnered with market leaders during the year 2004 in their respective areas like Microsoft, Sybase, Teradata, Novel etc. The Company came out with Initial Public Offerings in the year 2005 and also rated by Dun & Bradstreet 5A2, which translates to a good rating. During the year 2006, PSIL had acquired first company in IT space, also in the same year of 2006, awarded for excellence in Information Technology Sector by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Company had placed the Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) issue and raised US$ 50 million in the year of 2007 and also 4 Ps Business and Marketing, presented Prithvi with the Certificate of Appreciation for being the 4 Ps Power Brand 2007. PSIL had ranked 14th among Top 20 Software and Services Exporters in India, 2007-2008 by NASSCOM. The Company obtained Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 certification in the year 2008. PISL bagged an order of Rs 3.09 billion in February 2008 from BSNL to supply transmission equipment that helps increase network bandwidth and also received Rs 120 million orders from Huwei Technologies and BSNL (Karnataka and Gujarat) in April of the year 2008.