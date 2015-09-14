Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1,473.79
1,233.17
1,556.91
yoy growth (%)
19.51
-20.79
Raw materials
-158.67
-98.45
0
As % of sales
10.76
7.98
0
Employee costs
-44.03
-44.77
-46.66
As % of sales
2.98
3.63
2.99
Other costs
-1,270.99
-1,052.12
-1,464.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
86.23
85.31
94.05
Operating profit
0.08
37.81
45.94
OPM
0
3.06
2.95
Depreciation
-7.77
-10.04
-8.8
Interest expense
-6.92
-19.72
-22.75
Other income
27.67
7.78
2.04
Profit before tax
13.05
15.82
16.42
Taxes
-2.5
-5.1
-7.63
Tax rate
-19.21
-32.26
-46.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.54
10.72
8.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
10.54
10.72
8.79
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
21.97
NPM
0.71
0.86
0.56
