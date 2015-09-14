iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.25
(-3.85%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1,473.79

1,233.17

1,556.91

yoy growth (%)

19.51

-20.79

Raw materials

-158.67

-98.45

0

As % of sales

10.76

7.98

0

Employee costs

-44.03

-44.77

-46.66

As % of sales

2.98

3.63

2.99

Other costs

-1,270.99

-1,052.12

-1,464.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

86.23

85.31

94.05

Operating profit

0.08

37.81

45.94

OPM

0

3.06

2.95

Depreciation

-7.77

-10.04

-8.8

Interest expense

-6.92

-19.72

-22.75

Other income

27.67

7.78

2.04

Profit before tax

13.05

15.82

16.42

Taxes

-2.5

-5.1

-7.63

Tax rate

-19.21

-32.26

-46.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.54

10.72

8.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

10.54

10.72

8.79

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

21.97

NPM

0.71

0.86

0.56

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.