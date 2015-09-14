iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

1.25
(-3.85%)
Sep 14, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.99

-16.02

Op profit growth

-77.92

-8.81

EBIT growth

-37.69

-1.25

Net profit growth

-9.56

14.45

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.68

3.72

3.43

EBIT margin

1.83

3.52

3

Net profit margin

1.1

1.46

1.07

RoCE

3

5.34

RoNW

0.99

1.19

RoA

0.45

0.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.25

11.12

9.71

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.82

5.3

4.72

Book value per share

134.69

248.64

216.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.6

1.87

3.06

P/CEPS

2.97

3.92

6.3

P/B

0.06

0.08

0.13

EV/EBIDTA

14.4

8.69

7.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.44

-28.83

-32.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

200.66

259.52

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-186.7

-215.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.3

-2.4

-2.14

Net debt / equity

1.12

1.05

0.96

Net debt / op. profit

46.64

9.28

6.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-9.64

-7.18

0

Employee costs

-4.07

-4.48

-5.3

Other costs

-85.59

-84.59

-91.25

Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.