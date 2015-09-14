Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.99
-16.02
Op profit growth
-77.92
-8.81
EBIT growth
-37.69
-1.25
Net profit growth
-9.56
14.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.68
3.72
3.43
EBIT margin
1.83
3.52
3
Net profit margin
1.1
1.46
1.07
RoCE
3
5.34
RoNW
0.99
1.19
RoA
0.45
0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.25
11.12
9.71
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.82
5.3
4.72
Book value per share
134.69
248.64
216.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.6
1.87
3.06
P/CEPS
2.97
3.92
6.3
P/B
0.06
0.08
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
14.4
8.69
7.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.44
-28.83
-32.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
200.66
259.52
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-186.7
-215.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.3
-2.4
-2.14
Net debt / equity
1.12
1.05
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
46.64
9.28
6.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-9.64
-7.18
0
Employee costs
-4.07
-4.48
-5.3
Other costs
-85.59
-84.59
-91.25
No Record Found
