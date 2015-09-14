Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
13.05
15.82
16.42
Depreciation
-7.77
-10.04
-8.8
Tax paid
-2.5
-5.1
-7.63
Working capital
3.16
84.65
Other operating items
Operating
5.93
85.32
Capital expenditure
4.57
1.34
Free cash flow
10.51
86.66
Equity raised
813.48
765.65
Investing
0
104.61
Financing
229.93
148.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,053.93
1,105.1
