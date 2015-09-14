Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
34.61
70.63
18.08
18.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
395.97
358.98
364.85
384.63
Net Worth
430.58
429.61
382.93
402.71
Minority Interest
Debt
536.57
510.92
425.63
435.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.69
9.21
6.5
3.65
Total Liabilities
976.84
949.74
815.06
841.47
Fixed Assets
66.64
69.84
78.26
84.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
112.98
112.98
8.37
1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.86
1.29
0.51
1.91
Networking Capital
784.81
731.53
678.47
549.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
900.29
823.41
1,076.42
966.3
Debtor Days
222.96
243.71
252.35
Other Current Assets
888.52
756.86
501.94
387.45
Sundry Creditors
-880.6
-770.71
-769.1
-681.4
Creditor Days
218.08
228.11
180.3
Other Current Liabilities
-123.4
-78.02
-130.79
-122.86
Cash
10.56
34.11
49.45
204.56
Total Assets
976.85
949.75
815.06
841.47
