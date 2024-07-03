iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Enfuse Solutions Ltd Share Price

237.45
(3.26%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open234.5
  • Day's High237.75
  • 52 Wk High256.75
  • Prev. Close229.95
  • Day's Low230
  • 52 Wk Low 97.5
  • Turnover (lac)32.76
  • P/E39.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.03
  • EPS6.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)210.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Enfuse Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

234.5

Prev. Close

229.95

Turnover(Lac.)

32.76

Day's High

237.75

Day's Low

230

52 Week's High

256.75

52 Week's Low

97.5

Book Value

36.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

210.09

P/E

39.18

EPS

6.06

Divi. Yield

0

Enfuse Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Sep, 2024

arrow

Enfuse Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Enfuse Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 26.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Enfuse Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.85

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.03

6.97

3.54

1.56

Net Worth

31.88

6.98

3.55

1.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Enfuse Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Enfuse Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Imran Yasin Ansari

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mohammedk Lalmohammed Shaikh

Whole-time Director

Rahul Mahendra Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Zaynulabedin Mohmadbhai Mira

Non Executive Director

Farheen Imran Ansari

Independent Director

Gaurav Maheshwari

Independent Director

Indraneel Basu

Independent Director

Sanjay Kakra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhra Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Enfuse Solutions Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Enfuse Solutions Private Limited a private limited company under the Companies Act,2013 at Mumbai, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 10, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on November 1, 2023, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the Company was changed from Enfuse Solutions Private Limited to Enfuse Solutions Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated November 24, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The company is engaged in business of providing integrated Digital solutions across various domains including (i) In Data Management & Analytics (ii) E-commerce & Digital Services (iii) Machine Learning & Artificial intelligence (iv) Edtech & Technology Solutions. We provide these service solutions by combining custom-designed data processes, delivery teams that include both generalists and domain specialists, and the in-house software to streamline and automate various processes. The business operations encompass various domains (i) In Data Management & Analytics, the company organizes and analyze data, providing tailored insights for informed decision-making such as Master data Management, Product information Management et
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Enfuse Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Enfuse Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹237.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Enfuse Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is ₹210.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Enfuse Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is 39.18 and 6.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Enfuse Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enfuse Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is ₹97.5 and ₹256.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Enfuse Solutions Ltd?

Enfuse Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 105.67%, 6 Month at 21.52%, 3 Month at 49.53% and 1 Month at 2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Enfuse Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.58 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 26.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Enfuse Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.