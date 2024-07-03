Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as Enfuse Solutions Private Limited a private limited company under the Companies Act,2013 at Mumbai, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 10, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on November 1, 2023, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the Company was changed from Enfuse Solutions Private Limited to Enfuse Solutions Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated November 24, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The company is engaged in business of providing integrated Digital solutions across various domains including (i) In Data Management & Analytics (ii) E-commerce & Digital Services (iii) Machine Learning & Artificial intelligence (iv) Edtech & Technology Solutions. We provide these service solutions by combining custom-designed data processes, delivery teams that include both generalists and domain specialists, and the in-house software to streamline and automate various processes. The business operations encompass various domains (i) In Data Management & Analytics, the company organizes and analyze data, providing tailored insights for informed decision-making such as Master data Management, Product information Management et

