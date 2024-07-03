SectorIT - Software
Open₹234.5
Prev. Close₹229.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.76
Day's High₹237.75
Day's Low₹230
52 Week's High₹256.75
52 Week's Low₹97.5
Book Value₹36.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)210.09
P/E39.18
EPS6.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.85
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.03
6.97
3.54
1.56
Net Worth
31.88
6.98
3.55
1.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Imran Yasin Ansari
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mohammedk Lalmohammed Shaikh
Whole-time Director
Rahul Mahendra Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Zaynulabedin Mohmadbhai Mira
Non Executive Director
Farheen Imran Ansari
Independent Director
Gaurav Maheshwari
Independent Director
Indraneel Basu
Independent Director
Sanjay Kakra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhra Maheshwari
Reports by Enfuse Solutions Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as Enfuse Solutions Private Limited a private limited company under the Companies Act,2013 at Mumbai, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated February 10, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on November 1, 2023, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the Company was changed from Enfuse Solutions Private Limited to Enfuse Solutions Limited vide a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion from private company to public company dated November 24, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The company is engaged in business of providing integrated Digital solutions across various domains including (i) In Data Management & Analytics (ii) E-commerce & Digital Services (iii) Machine Learning & Artificial intelligence (iv) Edtech & Technology Solutions. We provide these service solutions by combining custom-designed data processes, delivery teams that include both generalists and domain specialists, and the in-house software to streamline and automate various processes. The business operations encompass various domains (i) In Data Management & Analytics, the company organizes and analyze data, providing tailored insights for informed decision-making such as Master data Management, Product information Management et
The Enfuse Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹237.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is ₹210.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is 39.18 and 6.59 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enfuse Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enfuse Solutions Ltd is ₹97.5 and ₹256.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Enfuse Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 105.67%, 6 Month at 21.52%, 3 Month at 49.53% and 1 Month at 2.13%.
