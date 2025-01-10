Enfuse Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.85
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.03
6.97
3.54
1.56
Net Worth
31.88
6.98
3.55
1.57
Minority Interest
Debt
8.99
2.42
2.34
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.99
9.4
5.89
1.57
Fixed Assets
14.15
6.25
5.72
2.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.32
0.09
0.09
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.08
0.03
Networking Capital
4.58
2.83
-0.25
-0.74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.94
3.75
0.88
1.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.74
1.27
1.88
1.05
Sundry Creditors
-4.19
-1.15
-1.18
-1.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.91
-1.04
-1.83
-1.33
Cash
3.84
0.13
0.25
0.19
Total Assets
40.99
9.4
5.89
1.57
