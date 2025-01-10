iifl-logo-icon 1
Enfuse Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

248
(1.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.85

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.03

6.97

3.54

1.56

Net Worth

31.88

6.98

3.55

1.57

Minority Interest

Debt

8.99

2.42

2.34

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.99

9.4

5.89

1.57

Fixed Assets

14.15

6.25

5.72

2.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.32

0.09

0.09

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.1

0.08

0.03

Networking Capital

4.58

2.83

-0.25

-0.74

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.94

3.75

0.88

1.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.74

1.27

1.88

1.05

Sundry Creditors

-4.19

-1.15

-1.18

-1.71

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.91

-1.04

-1.83

-1.33

Cash

3.84

0.13

0.25

0.19

Total Assets

40.99

9.4

5.89

1.57

